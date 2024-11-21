Preview: Liverpool Aim to Extend Lead as They Face Southampton

Southampton vs Liverpool: Premier League Leaders Target Another Victory

Liverpool’s Dominance Under Slot

Premier League leaders Liverpool resume their relentless campaign with a trip to Southampton on Sunday, 24 November. Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool have been nearly flawless, winning 15 of 17 matches and maintaining the standards expected of a club fresh from the Klopp era. A recent 2-0 victory over Aston Villa extended their lead at the summit to five points, and they will arrive at St Mary’s Stadium with confidence coursing through the squad.

Southampton, by contrast, have endured a difficult return to the Premier League. With just one win from their opening 11 matches, the Saints are struggling to adapt to the demands of top-flight football and sit perilously close to the relegation zone.

Match Details and How to Watch

Date and Kick-Off: Sunday, 24 November 2024, 2:00 PM GMT

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Live Stream: Available on the Sky Go app for subscribers

Team News and Injury Updates

Southampton Squad Concerns:

Southampton face several fitness doubts ahead of this challenging encounter. Aaron Ramsdale’s withdrawal from international duty leaves his availability in question, while Flynn Downes missed the Wolves game and will need to be assessed. Will Smallbone, Ross Stewart, and Ryan Fraser remain doubtful, and defensive mainstays Jan Bednarek and Gavin Bazunu are confirmed absentees.

Liverpool’s Selection Dilemmas:

Liverpool’s squad is in a healthier position, though questions persist. Alisson Becker has returned to fitness but may not displace Caoimhin Kelleher, who has impressed between the posts. Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out of the England squad, but there is optimism that he will recover in time. Updates on Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, and Harvey Elliott are expected during Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference.

Prediction: A Tough Afternoon for Saints

Liverpool’s form on the road has been imperious, with just two points dropped away from Anfield this season. Southampton, meanwhile, have suffered three defeats in their five home games, a record that underlines their struggle to acclimatise to the Premier League.

While Southampton will look to disrupt Liverpool’s rhythm, the sheer quality and depth of Slot’s side should prove too much. Expect Liverpool to extend their lead at the top with a convincing 3-0 win.

Head-to-Head Record

Southampton Wins: 31

Draws: 26

Liverpool Wins: 62

Liverpool’s history of dominance in this fixture, combined with their current form, makes them heavy favourites for this clash. Southampton must defy the odds to secure anything from this daunting match-up.