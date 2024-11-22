Report: Amorim Faces Key Selection Issues in First United Match

Man Utd Injuries: Amorim’s Early Test at Ipswich

Rúben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United has sparked a fresh wave of optimism at Old Trafford, as fans hope the Portuguese manager can bring stability to a turbulent season. Following Ruud van Nistelrooy’s steadying interim spell, Amorim now faces the challenge of reversing the club’s poor start under Erik ten Hag.

While the excitement around Amorim’s debut in charge is palpable, the injury situation at United poses both challenges and opportunities. As the team prepares for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Ipswich Town, here’s the latest on Manchester United’s injury woes and potential returns.

Defensive Injuries Challenge Amorim’s Options

United’s defensive line remains a concern heading into the weekend. Lisandro Martínez’s fitness is in doubt after returning early from international duty with Argentina. Manager Lionel Scaloni explained:

“We saw that he had suffered a blow to his back, but apparently, he had no problem, just pain. When he arrived here, the pain increased a bit, he underwent tests and is not fit to be here.”

The absence of Martínez would be a significant blow, given his importance on the left side of defence. Compounding the issue is Victor Lindelöf’s hamstring injury, sustained while representing Sweden, which rules him out for the foreseeable future. Harry Maguire, another key option, remains sidelined with a muscle injury picked up before the international break. His return date is unclear, with early December looking the most realistic target.

Despite these setbacks, there is a glimmer of hope for the defensive ranks. Leny Yoro, the summer signing from France, is expected to make his competitive debut after recovering from a foot fracture that sidelined him during pre-season. Additionally, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are edging closer to full fitness. Shaw resumed training before the break, while Malacia featured for United’s Under-21 side, signalling his readiness to push for senior minutes after 18 months out.

Midfield Fitness Offers Some Relief

While the defence remains stretched, Amorim will be relieved to have a largely fit midfield available. Kobbie Mainoo is the sole midfield concern, having picked up an injury against Aston Villa in October. Van Nistelrooy previously noted that Mainoo was “progressing” in his recovery, and Amorim has since seen the young England international return to training. However, it remains unclear whether Mainoo will be fit enough to feature at Portman Road.

Amorim’s midfield options are otherwise robust, giving the new manager a platform to impose his tactical philosophy from the outset.

Amorim’s Debut: An Opportunity Amid Challenges

The trip to newly promoted Ipswich Town represents a manageable yet crucial test for Amorim. While defensive injuries may force a reshuffle at the back, the return of key players like Yoro and Shaw adds a layer of intrigue to the manager’s potential first XI. Expectations are high, but Amorim knows there’s no quick fix to United’s struggles.

Sunday’s fixture is not just about earning three points but also about setting the tone for Amorim’s tenure. A promising performance, even amid adversity, could reignite belief in United’s season and signal the start of a brighter chapter under their new manager.