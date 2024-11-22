Report: Everton and Forest eye £17m Brazilian Striker

Yuri Alberto: A Premier League Dream in Sight?

Yuri Alberto, the £17 million-rated Corinthians striker, has emerged as one of the most exciting transfer prospects for several Premier League clubs, including West Ham, Newcastle United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford. With the January transfer window approaching, interest in the Brazilian forward is intensifying, as reported by TBR Football.

The 23-year-old has made his Premier League ambitions clear, potentially setting the stage for a high-profile move in the New Year.

Yuri Alberto’s Journey and Premier League Aspirations

Alberto’s football journey has been eventful, including a short-lived stint at Zenit St Petersburg, which ended due to external factors rather than performance issues. His recent comments highlight his determination to make a mark in European football, particularly in England.

“I have a big dream of playing in Europe,” Alberto recently shared. “I stayed at Zenit and ended up coming back because I couldn’t compete in European tournaments due to the war. I am very happy here at Corinthians but, if an opportunity arises that benefits both Corinthians and myself, I am open to [leaving]. My priority is England. I really like it there.”

This candid statement has only heightened speculation about where his next destination might be. Scoring 27 goals across all competitions this year, including a run of six consecutive Brazilian Serie A matches with a goal, Alberto’s form has been instrumental in lifting Corinthians out of the relegation zone.

West Ham’s Renewed Interest in Alberto

West Ham’s admiration for Yuri Alberto dates back to 2023 when a £14 million bid was turned down by Corinthians. With Julen Lopetegui’s side struggling for goals, and Niclas Fullkrug yet to find his feet, revisiting the Alberto pursuit could be crucial.

The Hammers’ need for firepower in attack is evident. Injuries and misfires have left the club overly reliant on other areas for goals. Securing Alberto could bring much-needed dynamism to their front line.

Everton, Forest, and Newcastle Eyeing Their Options

Everton and Nottingham Forest are also closely monitoring Alberto. Everton’s ongoing struggles with inconsistent performances from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto underscore their need for a prolific centre-forward. Forest, despite Chris Wood’s strong form, could use depth and competition in their attack to sustain momentum in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have their own challenges. Injuries to Callum Wilson have placed undue strain on Alexander Isak, making Alberto a tantalising option. His work rate, goal-scoring prowess, and hunger for success align well with Eddie Howe’s high-energy playing philosophy.

Corinthians’ Dilemma: Retain or Cash In?

Corinthians, unsurprisingly, want to retain Alberto. Fabinho Soldado, a key club director, has spoken about the club’s commitment to keeping their squad intact:

“Our intention is to keep the entire squad. It is premature for me to talk about arrivals and departures. I hope to count on all the players in the squad. [But] of course, if an important proposal comes in, the club also needs to sit down and listen.”

The challenge for Corinthians will be balancing their financial needs with their ambitions on the pitch. With Alberto’s contract set to expire in two years, January might represent the ideal time to maximise his market value.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Everton and Nottingham Forest fans, the prospect of Yuri Alberto donning their club’s colours will be exciting. His hunger to prove himself in the Premier League, coupled with his incredible scoring record, makes him an ideal addition to either squad.

For Everton, securing Alberto could finally address the long-standing issue of inconsistency in attack. Calvert-Lewin has been plagued by injuries, and Beto’s struggles to adapt have left fans yearning for a reliable goal-scorer. Imagine Alberto leading the line at Goodison Park, feeding off the creative energy of players like Jack Harrison or Dwight McNeil. It could be a game-changer.

Forest fans, on the other hand, can dream of a partnership between Chris Wood and Alberto. Wood’s physicality combined with Alberto’s flair and finishing would make Forest’s attacking line one of the most unpredictable in the league. It’s the type of move that could solidify Forest’s status as a mid-table team rather than one constantly flirting with relegation danger.

If Newcastle swoop in, it would only reinforce their growing dominance in the transfer market. However, West Ham’s desperation might tip the scales. The Hammers’ long-term interest and lack of clinical options upfront might lead to them pushing harder than the others.

Ultimately, Alberto’s Premier League move feels inevitable. It’s a question of who can offer the right package to Corinthians and demonstrate the ambition to help him achieve his European dream. Fans across these clubs will hope it’s their team that wins the race.