Report: Arsenal Planning Pay Boost for Key Attacking Star

Arsenal’s Contract Talks With Leandro Trossard Signal His Growing Importance

Arsenal have entered negotiations with Leandro Trossard over a new contract that includes a significant pay rise, a move that signals his growing influence in Mikel Arteta’s squad. According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, the Belgian forward is set to see his wages rise well into six figures, a reflection of his stellar performances since joining from Brighton in January 2023.

Trossard’s Impact Since Joining Arsenal

Arriving on a four-year deal worth £90,000 a week, Trossard has proven to be a shrewd addition to Arsenal’s ranks. Mokbel notes that “Arsenal are in talks with Leandro Trossard over a new contract with a significant pay increase as reward for his impact since arriving from Brighton.” His ability to slot seamlessly into Arteta’s fluid attacking setup has been crucial, especially in their pursuit of silverware.

The 29-year-old’s versatility and experience have set him apart, making him a consistent performer in a team brimming with young talent. With interest reportedly coming from Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window, Arsenal stood firm, demonstrating just how indispensable they see Trossard to their ambitions.

Arsenal’s Forward Planning

This proactive approach to extending Trossard’s deal also reflects Arsenal’s evolving strategy under Arteta and sporting director Edu. They are rewarding players not only for past performances but also for their potential to drive the club forward.

Mokbel highlights that “the Gunners want to reward the 29-year-old for his performances,” an acknowledgment of his critical contributions in maintaining Arsenal’s attacking threat, especially during injury crises.

This philosophy isn’t limited to Trossard. Arsenal’s ability to secure contracts with key players like Martin Ødegaard and William Saliba has been integral to their resurgence. In this sense, Trossard’s improved terms fit the club’s broader narrative of stability and long-term planning.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Arsenal fan’s perspective, this move to secure Trossard’s future is yet another masterstroke in the club’s transformation. They will likely appreciate the recognition of his contributions, particularly as a player who has stepped up in pivotal moments.

Supporters may recall Trossard’s instrumental role in securing critical points during the latter half of last season. His ability to operate across the frontline and create goal-scoring opportunities makes him an invaluable asset, particularly in a league as competitive as the Premier League.

For Arsenal fans, this contract discussion could also signify the club’s growing financial muscle. Offering Trossard six-figure weekly wages underlines their commitment to retaining talent amidst increasing competition from cash-rich leagues like Saudi Arabia.

However, there may be concerns about the player’s injury record and age. At 29, Trossard is at the peak of his career, but some may question the wisdom of tying him to an extended, high-value deal as he approaches his 30s. Fans will hope the club is factoring in these nuances while finalising the terms.