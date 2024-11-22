Exclusive: Gary Pallister on Ruben Amorim’s Arrival and Man United’s Trip to Ipswich Town

Gary Pallister Preview’s Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United Opener at Ipswich Town

The Premier League finally returns this weekend after a tedious international break and Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Man United remains one of the intriguing narratives. The 39-year-old replaced Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford in an exciting move, marking a new era for the seventh time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

That era gets underway on Sunday as United face Ipswich Town in a crucial clash as they look to get their season back on track under the guidance of Amorim.

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister spoke exclusively to EPL Index and shared his thoughts ahead of the Red Devils’ trip to Portman Road…

Pallister Expects an ‘Interesting’ Clash

“It’ll be an interesting one,” began Pallister, “Ipswich are certainly one of the favourites to get relegated this season, so we’re the favourites.” The Tractor Boys are currently sat 17th in the Premier League table, with just one league win to their name so far this season.

However, United aren’t doing much better themselves, sitting in 13th place with just three wins themselves. They also boast a woeful attacking record with 12 goals – only Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton have scored fewer goals this season.

However, despite Ipswich’s poor league table position, Pallister was keen to remind us of their impressive victory prior to the international break, saying: “Obviously they’ve just come off a huge win at Spurs, which is typical, so it might not be the ideal time to play them.” That is, of course, referring to Ipswich’s 2-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur, where goals from Sam Szmodics and Liam Delap secured a vital three points.

Kieran McKenna: United Graduate

“Their manager, Kieran McKenna, was also linked with the job in the summer,” pointed out Pallister. This refers to United’s search to replace Ten Hag following the FA Cup victory over Manchester City, where names like McKenna and Thomas Tuchel were spoke to.

“He has done a brilliant job,” said Pallister, “Taking them from League One to the Premier League is some achievement!” Such an impressive track record has led to McKenna’s name previously being linked to Chelsea, as well as Manchester United, where his coaching career really took off.

“Hit the Ground Running”

“We need to start making strides in the Premier League desperately,” began Pallister. Despite United’s really poor start to the season, they still find themselves just four points adrift from the UEFA Champions League spots. A victory in Amorim’s first game on Sunday would go a long way in getting their domestic campaign back on track, but it won’t be easy…

“There’ll be lots of conundrums for Amorim,” said Pallister, “But hopefully he will hit the ground running and get the three points.” A victory could see Man United move as far up as 7th in the Premier League table, should results go their way – making much better reading for supporters.

All eyes will be on Amorim’s new-look United side on Sunday and we’re all curious to see how he handles the pressure…