Report: Man United Could be Set to Cash In on £36m Flop Already

Manchester United’s Striker Dilemma: Concerns Mount Over Joshua Zirkzee’s Impact

Manchester United’s struggles in front of goal have been one of the defining narratives of their season. With just 12 goals in as many Premier League games and a goal difference of zero, questions are naturally being asked about the club’s summer transfer strategy—particularly the £36.5 million signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. According to the Manchester Evening News, senior figures at Old Trafford are already questioning whether Zirkzee is the right fit for the club.

Zirkzee’s Struggles Reflect Broader Issues

The 23-year-old Dutchman has found the net just once in 17 appearances, a far cry from the impact United had hoped for. Zirkzee’s only goal came on his debut against Fulham over three months ago, and his exclusion from the Netherlands’ Nations League squad last week underscores the lack of confidence in his abilities. While Wout Weghorst started ahead of him in the international lineup, Zirkzee’s limited contribution as a No. 10 in a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina did little to change the narrative.

United’s issues are not confined to Zirkzee. Fellow summer signing Rasmus Højlund has also struggled, with only two goals in 12 games and a barren run of 12 matches for Denmark. Both forwards’ lack of form has left United desperately short of goals, a deficiency highlighted by their underwhelming eighth-place finish in the 2023-24 Premier League season, which concluded with a negative goal difference.

Former Players and Experts Voice Their Concerns

Ruud van Nistelrooy, a club legend and former caretaker manager, has echoed fans’ frustrations. “When you want to be a successful side in the Premier League and in Europe… you’re going to need a certain amount of goals. That’s why the best teams in the world have those players,” Van Nistelrooy said.

Even Marcus Rashford, typically a reliable contributor, has hit a rough patch, failing to score in eight matches. Alejandro Garnacho has emerged as the club’s top scorer this term with seven goals, followed by Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Rashford with four each. While Garnacho’s rise offers a glimmer of hope, it also underscores the failure of United’s expensive striker acquisitions to deliver.

Amorim’s Tactical Shift and Transfer Speculation

New head coach Ruben Amorim appears to be taking a proactive approach to solving United’s attacking woes. Training sessions this week have hinted at a shift to a 3-4-3 formation, with Rashford trialled in a central striker role. However, Zirkzee’s tendency to drop deep conflicts with Amorim’s preference for a forward to remain high and stretch defences.

Reports suggest that United may already be preparing for another foray into the transfer market. Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, who has scored an incredible 23 goals in 16 games under Amorim, could be a potential target. With a £63 million release clause, the Swedish international represents a costly but proven solution to United’s goal-scoring crisis.

Summer Recruitment Under Renewed Scrutiny

United’s inability to secure a proven goalscorer during the summer is now under intense scrutiny. The decision to forego negotiations for Harry Kane, who was in the final year of his contract at Tottenham, appears increasingly misguided. Kane’s proven pedigree could have addressed United’s striking woes and offered a platform for a more competitive campaign.

Instead, the club opted for potential over certainty, investing £64 million (rising to £72 million) in Højlund and £36.5 million in Zirkzee. The gamble has yet to pay off, and the club now faces tough decisions on whether to persist with their current forwards or cut their losses and pursue alternatives in the transfer market.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a fan’s perspective, the situation surrounding Zirkzee and United’s striking options is deeply concerning. Spending significant sums on players with potential rather than proven pedigree has left the team hamstrung in one of the most critical areas of the pitch. Fans would undoubtedly have preferred the signing of an established scorer like Harry Kane, whose experience and consistency could have offered immediate results.

Zirkzee’s poor performances and inability to adapt to United’s tactical needs reflect a broader issue: a lack of cohesion in recruitment strategy. The club appears caught between investing in young talents for the future and meeting the immediate demands of a top Premier League side. The result has been a muddled approach that has left fans frustrated and the team languishing in mediocrity.

Furthermore, Amorim’s tactical adjustments raise questions about whether Zirkzee was ever the right fit for the squad. If the manager prioritises a forward who stays high and stretches defences, why recruit a player whose natural tendency is to drop deep? This disconnect points to a lack of alignment between the recruitment team and the coaching staff.

While Gyökeres offers an exciting prospect for the future, fans will rightly question whether another expensive gamble is the solution. Without a clear, unified vision for recruitment and tactical identity, United risks repeating the same mistakes. For a club of United’s stature, these missteps are simply unacceptable.