Report: Tottenham Hotspur to ‘Hijack’ Man United’s Move for £150,000-a-week Star

Tottenham Hotspur Target Angel Gomes: A Move That Makes Sense?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a decisive move to sign Angel Gomes, aiming to beat Manchester United and Newcastle to the Lille midfielder’s signature. As reported by Give Me Sport, Spurs are eyeing January as a crucial window to secure hijack Gomes’ services, a move that would bolster their midfield options and align with their long-term strategy. With a history of shrewd January business under Daniel Levy, this potential deal could carry significant implications for Spurs’ trajectory under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs Eyeing Gomes as a Key Addition

Tottenham’s renewed interest in Angel Gomes stems from his contract situation. Currently earning less than £11,500 per week at Lille, the England international will enter the final six months of his deal in January. This opens the door for Spurs to negotiate either a pre-contract agreement or a cut-price deal with the French side. According to Give Me Sport, Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange view Gomes as a valuable addition to the squad, particularly given his homegrown status and versatility.

Spurs’ ambitions in the transfer market have been evident. Their £65 million acquisition of Dominic Solanke and the signings of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray signal a clear intent to build a squad capable of challenging at the top level. Bringing Gomes back to the Premier League would align with Postecoglou’s vision of a dynamic and balanced midfield.

“Gomes fits the bill perfectly for Tottenham,” a Give Me Sport source revealed. “He’s homegrown, adaptable, and offers the creative spark they’re looking for.”

Beating Rivals in the Transfer Race

Competition for Gomes is fierce. Manchester United, his boyhood club, and Newcastle are reportedly monitoring the situation, but both clubs appear willing to wait until Gomes becomes a free agent next summer. This gives Tottenham a potential edge if they move decisively in January. Offering Lille a fee now, rather than waiting for the summer, could tip the scales in their favour.

Tottenham’s urgency is understandable. Signing Gomes in January would not only prevent their rivals from swooping in but also allow him time to integrate into Postecoglou’s system ahead of the business end of the season.

However, the financial aspect could be a sticking point. Gomes is reportedly seeking a significant wage increase, potentially in the region of £150,000 per week. Spurs will need to carefully weigh the cost against the value he could bring to the squad. Given Levy’s reputation for tough negotiations, this will be an intriguing subplot as the January window approaches.

Why Angel Gomes Is a Perfect Fit for Tottenham

At just 24 years old, Gomes has already showcased his potential across several leagues. After limited opportunities at Manchester United, he has revitalised his career at Lille and during a loan spell at Boavista. His ability to play as an attacking midfielder or deeper in the midfield makes him a flexible option for Postecoglou, who favours fluid systems.

Postecoglou’s current midfield boasts talents like James Maddison and Yves Bissouma, but adding Gomes could provide a different dimension. His creative flair, coupled with his experience in European competitions, would bring depth and diversity to Spurs’ options.

Additionally, Gomes’ return to the Premier League would add to Tottenham’s homegrown quota—a valuable asset in meeting squad registration rules.

“Tottenham have been tracking Gomes for a prolonged period,” noted Give Me Sport. “Despite Lille’s efforts to tie him down, he is believed to be open to returning to England.”

A Calculated Gamble?

While Gomes’ potential is undeniable, his prospective salary demands raise questions. Making him one of the highest earners at Spurs could disrupt the wage structure, especially with other high-profile players like Harry Kane no longer at the club. However, his homegrown status and adaptability might justify the financial outlay.

In Postecoglou’s fast-paced and attacking system, Gomes’ technical skills and vision could thrive. If Spurs can strike the right deal in January, they may secure a player capable of elevating their midfield to new heights.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Tottenham fans, the rumoured move for Angel Gomes is both exciting and intriguing. On one hand, the midfielder represents a smart investment. At 24, he is entering his prime years, and his performances in Ligue 1 suggest he has matured since his early days at Manchester United. His creativity and versatility would undoubtedly complement the current squad.

However, there is also an element of risk. Committing significant wages to a player who has yet to fully establish himself as a Premier League star could backfire if he fails to meet expectations. Fans may also question whether investing in Gomes is the best use of funds, especially when other areas of the squad—such as defence—still need reinforcement.

That said, Postecoglou’s eye for talent and emphasis on tactical cohesion offer reason for optimism. If Gomes does join Spurs, his ability to operate in multiple roles could make him an invaluable asset, particularly in a league campaign that demands depth and adaptability.

With Manchester United and Newcastle lurking, Tottenham must act decisively. Bringing Gomes back to the Premier League would be a statement of intent, showing that Spurs are serious about building a team capable of challenging for honours.