Newcastle United are preparing to reignite their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s defensive stalwart Marc Guehi during the upcoming January transfer window. With a shortage of options at centre-back, Eddie Howe’s side has identified Guehi as their primary target in a move that could reshape their defensive line.

Guehi Tops Newcastle’s January Wishlist

Marc Guehi’s consistent performances for Crystal Palace have ensured he remains a top priority for Newcastle United. According to TBR Football insider Graeme Bailey, Newcastle have conducted extensive groundwork on the England international, underlining their commitment to signing him.

“From my understanding, if Newcastle could pick one centre-back to sign, it would be Marc Guehi,” Bailey shared with Geordie Boot Boys.

“But it will not rumble on for the whole of January. If a deal is not possible, they will move on quickly.”

Bailey also emphasised Eddie Howe’s admiration for Guehi, highlighting the defender’s attributes both on and off the pitch. “There is a certain type of character that Eddie Howe likes, and he loves Marc Guehi. Newcastle really do like him, and it is no surprise that they are going to go back in for him.”

This renewed interest stems from Newcastle’s defensive vulnerabilities, which have been exacerbated by injuries, including the long-term absence of Emil Krafth. With Guehi still regarded as the ideal solution, January could see an intensified push from the Magpies to secure his services.

Crystal Palace’s Position on Guehi’s Future

During the summer, Newcastle’s attempts to sign Guehi were met with resistance from Crystal Palace. Chairman Steve Parish was reluctant to part with his club captain, which prolonged negotiations and ultimately led to Newcastle exploring other options.

However, the landscape has shifted as Guehi’s contract approaches its final 18 months. With no sign of an extension being agreed, Crystal Palace appear resigned to losing their star defender, potentially as early as January.

“Crystal Palace have told Guehi that they will sell him in 2025 if he does not sign a new deal,” Bailey revealed.

While Guehi is unlikely to force a move, his refusal to commit to a new contract could push Palace into becoming more flexible during negotiations. The club may prioritise cashing in this winter to maximise his transfer value, rather than waiting until summer when his market worth will likely decrease.

Newcastle’s Strategy: Guehi or Alternatives?

Newcastle’s pursuit of Guehi reflects their broader ambitions under Eddie Howe, as the Magpies aim to solidify their position among the Premier League’s elite. However, the club remains pragmatic. Bailey suggested that while Guehi is the preferred option, Newcastle are actively considering alternatives to avoid a repeat of the summer stalemate.

“Newcastle are doing their due diligence on alternatives,” Bailey confirmed. “But it cannot be underestimated the work that has gone in on Marc Guehi.”

Despite this, all signs point towards Guehi being Newcastle’s priority for the January transfer window. If Crystal Palace signal their willingness to negotiate, a deal could be struck quickly, provided the valuation is reasonable. Yet, as was the case during the summer, Newcastle are unwilling to overpay and will only proceed if the terms align with their strategic objectives.

Marc Guehi’s future remains a critical storyline as the January transfer window approaches. For Newcastle United, his arrival could bolster their defensive options and help sustain their ambitions domestically and in Europe. For Crystal Palace, this represents a pivotal moment to capitalise on their prized asset before his value diminishes further.

As negotiations loom, the focus is firmly on whether Newcastle can finally secure their man or if the search for defensive reinforcements will extend to alternative targets.