Man City 0-4 Tottenham: Maddison Double Stuns the Etihad

Manchester City plunged further into turmoil with a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League showdown that exposed the reigning champions’ deepening crisis. James Maddison celebrated his 28th birthday with a first-half brace, while Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson added to the misery, leaving City fans in shock at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham’s Ruthless First-Half Display

City began with an intensity befitting a side desperate to arrest a four-game losing streak. Erling Haaland had two early chances to break the deadlock but failed to convert. Tottenham, however, struck with clinical efficiency through Maddison’s double.

Maddison’s first goal came from a precise volley after Dejan Kulusevski’s delightful cross, marking Spurs’ first meaningful foray into City’s penalty area. Minutes later, Maddison combined with Son Heung-min before delicately chipping Ederson for his second.

The hosts dominated possession but struggled to regain composure, their high defensive line repeatedly exploited by Spurs’ incisive counters. The Etihad crowd’s frustration mirrored their team’s disjointed and fragile performance.

Second Half, Same Story

Despite Pep Guardiola’s tactical tweaks at half-time, including the introduction of Nathan Ake, Tottenham extended their lead early in the second half. Kulusevski dazzled with a slaloming run before setting up Pedro Porro, whose emphatic finish made it 3-0.

Brennan Johnson capped off a sensational Spurs display late on, tapping in from a Timo Werner assist after a sharp counter-attack. City, for all their possession, created little of note, as Tottenham’s defence stood resolute.

City’s Tactical and Psychological Struggles

With Rodri absent and Mateo Kovacic injured, City’s makeshift midfield quartet lacked the solidity and composure needed to weather Tottenham’s rapid transitions. Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva were overwhelmed, and Guardiola’s new 4-4-2 system left glaring gaps for Spurs to exploit.

Player Ratings

Manchester City

Ederson : 5

: 5 Kyle Walker : 2

: 2 John Stones : 4

: 4 Manuel Akanji : 3

: 3 Josko Gvardiol : 3

: 3 Rico Lewis : 5

: 5 Ilkay Gundogan : 4

: 4 Bernardo Silva : 5

: 5 Phil Foden : 4

: 4 Savinho : 4

: 4 Erling Haaland: 4

Substitutes

Nathan Ake: 4

Kevin De Bruyne: 5

Jack Grealish: 5

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario : 7.5

: 7.5 Pedro Porro : 8

: 8 Radu Dragusin : 7

: 7 Ben Davies : 7

: 7 Destiny Udogie : 7.5

: 7.5 Pape Sarr : 7.5

: 7.5 Yves Bissouma : 7

: 7 James Maddison : 9

: 9 Dejan Kulusevski : 8.5

: 8.5 Dominic Solanke : 7.5

: 7.5 Son Heung-min: 7.5

Substitutes