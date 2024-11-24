Chelsea Eye Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Ipswich’s Liam Delap for Attack

Chelsea’s Striker Search: Evan Ferguson and Liam Delap Remain Key Targets

Chelsea’s pursuit of a new striker continues to dominate the headlines as Enzo Maresca’s side looks to strengthen in key areas. Despite their impressive start under the new manager, with Chelsea battling for a top-four finish and a Champions League spot, the club is still focused on adding to their attacking options. Among the names being closely monitored are Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, with the Blues determined to find a striker who will complement Nicolas Jackson’s growing influence.

Ferguson Still in Chelsea’s Sights

Chelsea’s interest in Brighton’s Evan Ferguson has not waned, and TeamTalk have confirmed that the Irish forward remains a real option for the club. Ferguson, at just 20 years old, has already proven himself as one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League. Despite only scoring seven goals since the start of the 2023/24 season, the potential Ferguson brings is undeniable. His combination of technical ability, strength, and footballing intelligence has impressed many, and Chelsea is keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Ferguson himself is reportedly eager to make the move to London and play for a bigger club, a sentiment that aligns with Chelsea’s long-term vision for squad building. However, Brighton is holding out for a hefty £100 million for their prized asset. While this figure might raise some eyebrows given Ferguson’s relatively modest goal tally, Brighton has shown in the past that they are firm in their valuations, as seen in their dealings with Chelsea over previous transfers, such as Moisés Caicedo and Marc Cucurella.

Striker Dilemma and the Push for Delap

Chelsea’s search for a striker intensified following their failed attempt to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer. Despite Osimhen’s high wages and his eventual move to Galatasaray, Chelsea remains interested in the Nigerian striker, who is still held in high regard. However, the club’s priority is to find a striker who will not hinder Jackson’s development. This focus on fostering Jackson’s growth has led Chelsea to look at other viable options, with both Ferguson and Delap standing out as potential targets.

Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League, with six goals and one assist so far this season. Scouts from Chelsea have been present at five of Ipswich’s matches to assess the 20-year-old striker, who has been pivotal to his side’s attack. While Delap may not yet have the same top-tier pedigree as Ferguson, his performances in the Premier League have caught the attention of several clubs, with Chelsea among those closely watching his progress.

Chelsea’s Transfer Focus and Potential Departures

Alongside their interest in Ferguson and Delap, Chelsea’s transfer activity could see some key exits. The club has been linked with a swoop for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who is reportedly considering a move away from Anfield in search of more regular first-team football. Kelleher’s potential departure would add another layer to Chelsea’s goalkeeper search as the club seeks to improve its depth in that position.

Other players linked with exits include Cesare Casadei and Ben Chilwell, both of whom are reportedly attracting interest from Juventus. Chelsea is also preparing for a potential £100 million bid from Real Madrid for midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has struggled for consistent minutes under Maresca. If these departures materialise, Chelsea may need to act swiftly to strengthen their squad.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

It’s encouraging to see the club pursuing young, talented players like Evan Ferguson and Liam Delap, who could help solidify the squad for years to come. Ferguson, with his potential and adaptability, would be an excellent addition to Chelsea’s forward line, but Brighton’s £100 million price tag could be a stumbling block. That said, Chelsea’s wealth and history of doing business with Brighton suggest that a deal could be reached, even if the initial asking price seems steep for a player with limited top-flight experience.

Delap, on the other hand, is an intriguing prospect. His form at Ipswich has been impressive, and it’s clear that Chelsea is taking a long-term view with their interest in the striker. While Delap may not have the same pedigree as Ferguson, his proven ability to score in the Premier League is a strong indicator that he could thrive at a bigger club. Additionally, his familiarity with the English game could make him a quicker fit into Chelsea’s system.

In terms of exits, Kelleher’s potential arrival at Chelsea makes sense, particularly if Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future remains uncertain. Furthermore, if Fernandez is indeed being pursued by Real Madrid, Chelsea will need to address the balance of their midfield, especially considering his immense talent. With several players potentially departing, this could be a pivotal transfer window for Chelsea, and one that will shape the team’s fortunes for the rest of the season.