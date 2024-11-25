Liverpool Playing with Fire Over Salah Contract

Salah Rattled by Liverpool’s Contract Shenanigans: “More Out Than In”

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s golden boy, has done it again on the pitch—two goals against Southampton, lifting Liverpool eight points clear at the Premier League summit. But don’t let the smooth football fool you; there’s trouble brewing at Anfield. Salah’s contract expires at the end of the season, and, in true Liverpool fashion, the club hasn’t sorted it out.

The 32-year-old superstar is understandably miffed. Speaking after Sunday’s victory, Salah didn’t hold back: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.” Ouch. That’s about as subtle as a brick through a window.

He continued: “I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands.” Translation? Salah loves Liverpool but is as frustrated as the fans watching another failed corner routine.

Pressed on whether he was disappointed, Salah said: “Of course, yeah. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.” So, while he’s busy scoring goals and aiming for Premier League and Champions League glory, Liverpool’s suits seem to be twiddling their thumbs.

What on Earth is Liverpool Thinking?

You’d think tying down one of the best players in the world would be priority number one. Yet here we are, with Salah saying he’s “more out than in.” If Liverpool lets him walk, it’ll make those questionable VAR decisions look like trivial mishaps.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This is beyond frustrating for Liverpool fans. Salah has carried this team on his back for years, giving us moments of magic and a trophy cabinet to match. Now, the club is dawdling while his future dangles in uncertainty. It’s not just baffling—it’s downright careless.

Arne Slot has been doing a fine job keeping Liverpool competitive, but without Salah, what’s the plan? Replacing a player of his quality isn’t just difficult; it’s near impossible. And while we’re at it, what message does this send to the squad? If Liverpool’s hierarchy can’t lock down their best player, what hope is there for anyone else?

The fans are left in limbo, just like Salah. We love this club, but sometimes its decision-making is as confusing as Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield. There’s still time to fix this—get Salah a contract, and get it now. But if this turns into another chapter of “what could’ve been,” Liverpool will only have themselves to blame. Losing Salah isn’t just losing a player; it’s losing a legend.