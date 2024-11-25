Preview: Newcastle vs West Ham where to watch

Newcastle vs West Ham: Premier League Clash at St James’ Park

West Ham aim to recover their form as they travel to Newcastle for tonight’s Premier League showdown. This fixture pits two sides at contrasting points in their seasons, with both eager to prove a point under the St James’ Park floodlights.

West Ham’s Struggles Under Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui’s tenure at West Ham has yet to ignite optimism among the Hammers faithful. A poor start to the campaign has left the London side scrambling for consistency. Their struggles in defence and lack of cohesion have made Lopetegui’s job a steep uphill battle. Tonight’s clash offers a chance for redemption, though it won’t come easy against an in-form Newcastle.

Newcastle’s Recent Resurgence

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have found their stride in recent weeks, winning three consecutive games across all competitions. Their dominant displays and resolute performances have sparked optimism among supporters. With the Magpies playing in front of a buoyant home crowd, they’ll look to extend their winning streak and cement their position in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Where to Watch Newcastle vs West Ham

TV Channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6:30pm GMT, with the game kicking off at 8pm at St James’ Park.

Live Stream: Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.

Tonight’s encounter promises high stakes as two Premier League sides battle to steer their seasons on the right track.

