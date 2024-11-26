Report: Arsenal boss demands statement win against Sporting

Arteta Targets Champions League Statement Against Sporting

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on his players to assert themselves in the Champions League by delivering a commanding victory against Sporting on Tuesday. After ending a three-match winless streak with a 3-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, the Gunners are looking to translate domestic success into European dominance.

Arsenal’s Mixed Champions League Form

While Arsenal have shown glimpses of brilliance in the Champions League, their away form has raised concerns. Victories in two of their four group-stage matches are tempered by a worrying inability to score or win on the road. Their most recent European outing—a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan—left Arsenal languishing in 12th place in the new-look league table.

Reflecting on the Inter defeat, Arteta highlighted areas for improvement.

“I think we have made the right steps and, looking back with the way we played against Inter, which is a team that has been so dominant in their league, reached the final of the Champions League which they should have won, to play and dominate that game. But the reality is that you have to make it happen and we didn’t,” he said.

The Sporting Test

Sporting, unbeaten in 18 games this season under new manager Joao Pereira, pose a significant challenge. The Portuguese side dismantled Manchester City 4-1 in their final group-stage game under former boss Ruben Amorim. Arsenal will need to overcome this resolute opposition to demonstrate their credentials.

“That is a great challenge that we have, to come here and make a statement and show we are capable against this kind of opponent. Be ourselves and win the game,” Arteta stated.

Key Players Return

Kieran Tierney, sidelined since June with a hamstring injury sustained at Euro 2024, has been included in Arsenal’s squad, offering a timely boost ahead of this pivotal clash.

Arteta’s men will need to be “ruthless” and “efficient” in front of goal to secure a vital win and revitalise their European campaign.