Pep Guardiola Labels His Man City Side ‘Weak’ and ‘Fragile’ After Feyenoord Collapse

Manchester City’s Defensive Fragility Exposed in 3-3 Draw with Feyenoord

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have long been a team synonymous with dominance and defensive solidity. However, the recent 3-3 Champions League draw with Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium has cast serious doubt on their ability to defend under pressure. From leading 3-0 to conceding three goals in quick succession, City’s collapse not only cost them vital points but also left Guardiola visibly frustrated, describing his team as “fragile.”

A Spiralling Defensive Crisis

This latest result isn’t an isolated incident. City have now conceded two or more goals in six consecutive matches, a run not seen since 1963. Their defensive issues are striking for a side that has built so much of its success under Guardiola on a stable backline.

Erling Haaland’s goal to put City 3-0 up in the 53rd minute seemed to signal the end of their poor form. Yet, Feyenoord’s spirited comeback, aided by defensive lapses, left the home fans booing at full-time. Alan Shearer, speaking to Amazon Prime, criticised City’s game management:

“They look weak, they look light, they look frail. Even with two minutes to go and 3-2 up, they take a quick free-kick. Why? Kill the game. They were in such a comfortable position.”

Gvardiol’s Nightmare Performance

Josko Gvardiol, signed for £77 million from RB Leipzig in the summer, was at the heart of the defensive chaos. His misplaced backpass gifted Feyenoord their first goal, and another error late in the game allowed Santiago Gimenez to equalise.

Former England winger Andros Townsend didn’t hold back, telling BBC Radio 5 Live:

“It was a comical defensive error from Josko Gvardiol that allowed Feyenoord back into the game and they capitulated.”

While Guardiola defended the young defender, acknowledging his potential, he also pointed to a broader issue:

“Gvardiol will learn. He is a fantastic player, fantastic boy and more than ever must be helped.”

Leadership Void Amplifies Defensive Issues

Former Manchester City defender Gael Clichy added another layer to the analysis, noting the absence of a strong, vocal leader in the team:

“You cannot continue making individual mistakes. That has happened in the last six matches. They are missing a vocal leader. A strong leader at the back.”

Guardiola himself seemed exasperated during his post-match interview, visibly frustrated by his team’s inability to close out games. His admission of self-inflicted injuries, both literal and metaphorical, underscores the mounting pressure on City as they prepare to face Liverpool at Anfield.

What’s Next for Manchester City?

City now sit precariously in 15th place in their Champions League group, with two tough fixtures against Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain ahead. Guardiola struck a cautious tone about their prospects:

“We have to recover and prepare for the next game. If we are not able to win games like we did today, it is difficult to do it.”

The draw with Feyenoord doesn’t just put City’s European hopes in jeopardy; it also raises concerns ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool. A once-dominant team now looks anything but, with defensive fragility threatening to derail their season.