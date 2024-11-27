Player Ratings: Liverpool’s Impressive Win Against Real Madrid Puts Them Top of Champions League

Liverpool Clinch 2-0 Victory Over Real Madrid to Maintain Perfect Champions League Record

Liverpool continued their flawless Champions League run this season, securing a comprehensive 2-0 win over holders Real Madrid at Anfield. The victory, which marked their fifth consecutive win in the competition, sent Liverpool two points clear at the top of their group.

Manager Arne Slot’s tactical discipline was evident throughout, with his side dominating a Madrid team struggling to field a full squad due to injuries. This victory further cements Liverpool’s credentials as a genuine contender for this season’s European crown.

Liverpool’s Dominance and Early Breakthrough

After a goalless first half, Liverpool finally broke the deadlock early in the second half. A slick passing move between Conor Bradley and Alexis Mac Allister resulted in the Argentine midfielder’s well-taken goal. The goal came at a perfect moment for the Reds, giving them the upper hand after a first half that had seen them dominate possession but fail to convert their chances.

Liverpool’s defence remained solid throughout, and their resilience was rewarded when they saved themselves from a potential setback. Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after Lucas Vazquez was fouled in the box, giving Kylian Mbappé the chance to equalise.

However, Caoimhin Kelleher, standing in for the injured Alisson, proved his worth with a brilliant save, denying Mbappé’s effort and keeping Liverpool’s advantage intact.

Missed Chances and Gakpo’s Header Secures the Win

Despite the penalty miss from Salah, who saw his spot-kick clip the outside of the post after being fouled by Ferland Mendy, Liverpool remained in control. It wasn’t long before they doubled their lead. A well-delivered corner from Andrew Robertson found Cody Gakpo, who rose above Luka Modrić to head home, making it 2-0. Gakpo’s decisive goal confirmed Liverpool’s superiority on the night, and the Reds never looked back.

Real Madrid’s Struggles in the Absence of Key Players

Real Madrid’s performance was marred by both individual errors and the absence of key players, with Ancelotti’s side struggling to find a rhythm. The absence of stars like Vinícius Júnior and Thibaut Courtois was sorely felt, and while Courtois made a couple of decent saves, including a vital stop from Salah earlier, Madrid lacked the necessary bite to challenge Liverpool effectively.

Despite their star player Jude Bellingham’s efforts, Madrid never really found their way into the game. Kylian Mbappé was kept quiet by a disciplined Liverpool defence, and the lack of cohesion in Madrid’s midfield allowed Liverpool to control proceedings.

The pressure continued to build, and their lack of sharpness was punished. The visitors’ hopes of clawing back into the game were effectively ended when Gakpo’s header found the back of the net.

Player Ratings

Liverpool

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher – 8.8/10: A vital penalty save and solid all-around performance.

RB: Conor Bradley – 8.6/10: Consistently involved, contributing to both defensive and attacking phases.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté – 7.5/10: Strong defensively, dealt well with Madrid’s attacking threats.

CB: Virgil van Dijk – 7.4/10: Solid leadership and defensive stability.

LB: Andrew Robertson – 8.2/10: Excellent assist for Gakpo’s goal and defensively solid.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch – 7.2/10: Controlled the midfield effectively, breaking up Madrid’s attacks.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister – 8.2/10: Calm and composed finish for the opening goal, instrumental in the midfield.

RM: Mohamed Salah – 7.2/10: Missed a penalty but remained a constant threat.

AM: Curtis Jones – 7.8/10: Strong work rate and creativity in the middle of the park.

LM: Luis Díaz – 7.1/10: Provided pace and width but struggled to influence the game.

ST: Darwin Núñez – 6.7/10: Worked hard, though lacked a clear-cut opportunity to score.

Substitutes:

SUB: Cody Gakpo – 7.8/10: Crucial goal to seal the win and a strong performance.

SUB: Dominik Szoboszlai – N/A: Late substitution, no impact.

SUB: Joe Gomez – N/A: Came on late to shore up the defence.

Real Madrid

GK: Thibaut Courtois – 7.0/10: Made key saves but powerless to stop both goals.

RB: Federico Valverde – 7.1/10: Solid defensively, but couldn’t provide much going forward.

CB: Raul Asencio – 6.7/10: Struggled to handle Liverpool’s pace and movement.

CB: Antonio Rudiger – 5.7/10: Exposed by Gakpo’s header, overall a poor display.

LB: Ferland Mendy – 5.8/10: Disappointing performance, involved in the foul leading to Salah’s penalty.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga – 7.3/10: Tried to drive Madrid forward, but lacked support.

CM: Luka Modrić – 6.1/10: Struggled to dictate play, unable to stem Liverpool’s midfield dominance.

AM: Arda Güler – 6.5/10: Bright in patches, but lacked the decisive impact.

AM: Jude Bellingham – 6.3/10: Tried his best but was overwhelmed by Liverpool’s pressing.

ST: Brahim Díaz – 6.8/10: Lively but ineffective against Liverpool’s defence.

ST: Kylian Mbappé – 5.8/10: Missed a penalty and was subdued throughout.

Substitutes:

SUB: Lucas Vazquez – 7.2/10: Added defensive stability after coming on.

SUB: Dani Ceballos – 6.1/10: Struggled to impact the game after his introduction.

SUB: Fran García – 6.5/10: Looked bright but couldn’t affect the scoreline.

SUB: Endrick – 5.8/10: Offered little in his brief time on the pitch.

Manager Ratings: