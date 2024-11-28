Report: Leicester close to naming new manager

Ruud van Nistelrooy: The New Man at Leicester?

Leicester City are reportedly on the verge of appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager, marking a pivotal chapter for the Foxes, according to BBC Sport. The former Manchester United striker, known for his clinical finishing during his playing days, will face a stern test in managing a team sitting precariously in 16th place in the Premier League. With just 12 games played, Leicester find themselves a single point above the relegation zone, and expectations for Van Nistelrooy are sky-high.

An Unexpected Appointment

Van Nistelrooy’s managerial experience is relatively limited. His only full-time role was at PSV Eindhoven during the 2022-23 season, where he won the Dutch Cup. More recently, he acted as interim head coach at Manchester United following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, securing three wins and one draw, including a decisive 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester. However, he departed after being overlooked for a role in Ruben Amorim’s new backroom staff.

The Dutchman’s imminent arrival raises eyebrows, particularly as Leicester dismissed Steve Cooper after just 157 days in charge. Cooper’s tenure saw a disjointed squad fail to deliver, with only two Premier League wins under his stewardship. Van Nistelrooy’s challenge will be reuniting the dressing room and earning the trust of senior players, including Jamie Vardy, who reportedly backed Cooper.

Leicester’s Immediate Future

Leicester’s next fixture is an away trip to Brentford, and while it is uncertain if Van Nistelrooy will oversee the team from the dugout, caretaker manager Ben Dawson remains prepared to lead. For the Foxes, results must improve quickly to stave off relegation concerns, and the Dutchman’s impact must be immediate.

A Risk Worth Taking?

While Van Nistelrooy’s CV isn’t extensive, his pedigree as a player and interim results at Manchester United suggest potential. But is potential enough to steer Leicester away from trouble?

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Van Nistelrooy’s managerial track record does not scream “safe hands,” and given the precarious position Leicester find themselves in, many will question why the club opted for an inexperienced candidate. His successes with PSV, though commendable, came in a less competitive league. The Premier League is a different beast entirely.

Additionally, Van Nistelrooy’s recent tenure at Manchester United, while solid, was brief and arguably lacking the long-term strategy Leicester desperately need. Was his Carabao Cup thrashing of Leicester enough to secure this job? To some supporters, it might seem like a hasty decision from a club that has yet to regain its footing after Brendan Rodgers’ departure and the turbulence that followed.

There’s also the matter of dressing-room dynamics. If Steve Cooper failed to galvanise this squad, what assurance is there that Van Nistelrooy can succeed? His reputation as a player is formidable, but modern football requires more than that. Leadership, tactical acumen, and the ability to manage egos are crucial. Will he command the respect needed to unite a fractured Leicester side?

While there’s no doubting his footballing mind, this appointment feels like a gamble. Fans will hope it pays off, but the fear remains that this is yet another misstep for a club already walking a tightrope.