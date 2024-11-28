Report: Arsenal consider shock January striker alternatives

Arsenal Eye Alternatives to Alexander Isak: Kolo Muani and Sesko in the Frame

Arsenal’s pursuit of an elite centre-forward has taken a decisive turn, as reports from Caught Offside suggest the Gunners are prioritising Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko over Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak. While the potential deals may not excite all fans, they underline Arsenal’s pragmatic approach to balancing ambition with financial prudence.

Arsenal’s Dream Target: Isak’s Sky-High Price

Alexander Isak’s explosive rise in the Premier League has made him Arsenal’s top target, but Newcastle United’s £115 million price tag is proving prohibitive. Arsenal are reportedly unwilling to exceed £80 million for a new striker. This significant gap in valuation has forced the club to look elsewhere, leading to links with alternative options who bring different qualities to the table.

Benjamin Sesko: A Rising Star

At just 21, Benjamin Sesko represents a tantalising prospect for Arsenal. The RB Leipzig forward has a gentleman’s agreement allowing him to leave if a suitable bid is made, with a transfer fee in the region of £54.2 million. Arsenal previously explored Sesko over the summer but failed to strike a deal. His mix of technical ability, movement, and aerial prowess make him a compelling option, particularly given Arsenal’s need for a versatile striker who can complement their fluid attack.

Kolo Muani: A Pragmatic Solution

Randal Kolo Muani’s availability on loan with an option to buy offers Arsenal a low-risk route to bolster their attack in January. His move to PSG last summer was met with fanfare, but his underwhelming form—just two goals and one assist in 13 games—has led to speculation that he could depart. Arsenal fans may feel uninspired by the 25-year-old compared to the likes of Isak, yet his potential to rediscover form under Mikel Arteta’s system cannot be ignored.

Caught Offside has acknowledged that fans might feel “underwhelmed” if Kolo Muani joins, especially given his struggles at PSG. However, his performances at Eintracht Frankfurt suggest he has untapped potential waiting to be unleashed.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While Kolo Muani’s availability fits Arsenal’s current financial strategy, his lacklustre numbers at PSG hardly scream “marquee signing.” Supporters might argue that the club’s ambition should match the growing expectations, especially as Arsenal are firmly in the title race this season.

Sesko, while promising, is still unproven at the highest level. For a club looking to challenge Manchester City domestically and in Europe, is it wise to gamble on potential rather than secure a proven goal-scorer like Isak? Yet, Newcastle’s exorbitant demands highlight the premium placed on Premier League talent. Arsenal’s reluctance to pay such fees shows fiscal responsibility but risks missing out on a transformational player.

Ultimately, the real frustration lies in Arsenal’s inability to secure top-tier targets swiftly. The prolonged search for a striker raises concerns about the club’s preparedness in transfer negotiations. If Arsenal truly see themselves as title contenders, the January window will need to deliver decisively.