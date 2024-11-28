“I Love it!” – Former Sunderland Player Makes Shock Newcastle United Admission

Former Sunderland Player Ally McCoist Make Surprise Newcastle United Claim

The intense rivalry between Newcastle United and Sunderland often has no boundaries – but for former Black Cats man Ally McCoist, there remains a strong line of respect.

Throughout the years, the clashes between the two sides have produced some of the greatest atmospheres and moments in the country. Speaking exclusively to EPL Index, McCoist made a surprise admission of admiration for his former rivals…

St. James’ Park: ‘I love it’

When asked about his favourite ground and atmosphere in the Premier League, McCoist was quick to respond. “I love going to Newcastle! And that’s coming from a former Sunderland man, so I should be careful with what I’m saying,” jokes McCoist.

The Newcastle United fortress has always been rated highly amongst supporters and former players – and rightly so. McCoist’s admission is a perfectly reasonable and honest one, with St. James’ Park undoubtedly being one of the most hostile and intense atmospheres in the country.

North-East Fans: The Best About?

McCoist spent two years in the North-East as a Sunderland player and instantly grew familiar with the passion in that area of the country. “I’ve always loved the North-East, but Newcastle is always brilliant,” said McCoist.

Both Newcastle United and Sunderland have brilliant fanbases, and despite their intense rivalry, both will acknowledge each other’s passion. However, perhaps the recent success of Newcastle and the introduction of European nights at St. James’ Park have only further boosted their reputation. Just go back and watch the atmosphere against PSG in the Champions League last season as proof!

With Newcastle expected to either expand their current ground or relocate in the near future, that ‘brilliant’ atmosphere could only be set to grow further…

Other Contenders: Liverpool, Everton and Spurs

“You can’t beat Anfield on a European night,” continued McCoist, “It’s always incredibly hard to beat Liverpool on a midweek game.” The Reds’ brilliant record in European competitions is undoubtedly at least partly down to the atmosphere generated on those special nights.

Arne Slot’s side are currently in the midst of a perfect run in the Champions League, winning all five games so far. The Dutchman will have certainly felt the impact of the crowd, especially in the victories over Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

“Spurs’ stadium looks like something from out of space!” joked McCoist, “But with that being said, I love my old grounds like Everton’s.” Of course, Goodison Park is on the verge of becoming the latest historic ground to fall, with the Toffees making the switch to Bramley Moore Dock at the end of the season.