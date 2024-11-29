Report: Arsenal Face Setback as Striker Prefers Move to Man Utd

Arsenal’s Gyokeres Blow as Striker Eyes Manchester United Move

Arsenal’s ambitions to bolster their attacking options have encountered a roadblock, as Football London reports that Viktor Gyökeres has shown a preference for Manchester United over a move to the Emirates. Despite Arsenal’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Sporting CP in the Champions League earlier this week, the Swedish international seems more drawn to the idea of reuniting with his former manager, Rúben Amorim, now at Old Trafford.

United the Preferred Destination

Under Amorim’s guidance, Gyökeres thrived, scoring an incredible 66 goals in 68 matches. The striker’s affinity for his former boss could be pivotal in shaping his next move. However, any potential transfer to United is unlikely to materialise in January, leaving Arsenal time to consider alternatives.

Speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, Gyökeres played down the speculation. “It’s not something I think about, nor something I give any importance to. It’s just rumours, nothing concrete,” he remarked. Yet, his statement leaves room for interpretation, suggesting a move could still be on the cards in the near future.

Arsenal’s Striker Search

Arsenal’s need for reinforcements up front has been evident, with Kai Havertz struggling to fully adapt to the demands of leading the line. While Gyökeres was viewed as a prime candidate, the Gunners are reportedly monitoring Newcastle’s Alexander Isak as an alternative.

However, challenges persist. With Edu recently departing his role as sporting director, Arsenal’s transfer operations remain in flux. Additionally, Barcelona are said to be preparing a summer bid for Gyökeres, further complicating matters for Arsenal.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Viktor Gyökeres represents the type of physical, clinical forward Arsenal have been crying out for. Watching him seemingly favour a move to Manchester United over the Emirates is disappointing but perhaps indicative of the club’s current struggles in attracting top-tier attacking talent.

The issue isn’t just losing out on Gyökeres—it’s what it symbolises. Arsenal’s striker situation has been a lingering concern. While Kai Havertz offers versatility, he hasn’t delivered the consistency expected of a leading forward. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has struggled with injuries, leaving a noticeable void in key moments this season.

The potential interest in Alexander Isak is promising, but Newcastle’s unwillingness to sell could mean Arsenal are left scrambling for alternatives. Moreover, the timing of Edu’s departure raises concerns about Arsenal’s ability to act decisively in the transfer market. Without a clear leader managing recruitment, the club risks falling behind in a fiercely competitive Premier League.

For fans, Gyökeres’ quotes suggest he’s open to staying at Sporting for now, but the allure of Manchester United under Amorim’s tutelage might prove irresistible in the long term. If Arsenal are serious about contending on all fronts, they must address their striking deficiencies swiftly and decisively—before rivals take the upper hand once again.