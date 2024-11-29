Report: Man United Prepared to Offer £160,000-per-week to Sign ‘Electric’ Forward

Manchester United’s Ambitious Pursuit of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Napoli’s star winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with whispers of a lucrative five-year contract already on the table, as reported by Football Transfers. The Georgian international has dazzled on the left flank for Napoli, cementing his reputation as one of the best in the world in his position. However, prising him away from the Serie A champions won’t be straightforward.

Kvaratskhelia: A Stellar Talent on United’s Radar

The offer allegedly made by United is mouth-watering: €8 million net per season plus €1 million in achievable bonuses, averaging at around £160,000-per-week. This puts the total package well ahead of Napoli’s current contract proposal of €6 million per year, a figure far removed from the €1.8 million he currently earns.

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato highlighted the ongoing standoff between Napoli and Kvaratskhelia’s camp, saying:

“Napoli won’t go over €6m per year compared to the €1.8m he gets now. The player, who was hurt by the no to PSG, who would have guaranteed €13m a year according to the agent, wants to be partly compensated with a figure closer to €10m and away from €6m.”

Napoli’s reluctance to meet his demands has fuelled speculation about his future. While Manchester United are among the suitors, heavyweights like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the 23-year-old. However, as Venerato noted, there are currently “no negotiations in progress.”

Napoli’s Reluctance to Let Go

Napoli have a well-known reputation for playing hardball in transfer negotiations. This was evident during the summer when their valuation of Victor Osimhen scuppered a move to Chelsea. In Kvaratskhelia’s case, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis remains firm in his stance, reportedly insisting on a release clause closer to €120 million, while the player’s representatives are pushing for something closer to €80 million.

Napoli’s frustrations are clear, with Venerato revealing that:

“There is disappointment on the part of De Laurentiis. This very cold ‘no’ he did not digest. So much so that since then, there has been no raise either on the salary or the clause.”

Such tensions could work in United’s favour, especially given their improved relationship with Napoli following Scott McTominay’s transfer last summer. With a promising rapport between the clubs, Manchester United could emerge as frontrunners for Kvaratskhelia’s signature, especially if they match his wage expectations.

Amorim’s Role in Shaping United’s Future

Manager Ruben Amorim, who took charge of United earlier this month, faces the challenge of implementing his preferred 3-4-3 system. This tactical shift demands personnel suited to high-intensity attacking football, making a player like Kvaratskhelia an ideal fit. Amorim’s collaboration with sporting director Dan Ashworth and recruitment chief Christopher Vivell will be crucial in turning this ambitious pursuit into a reality.

As United look to rebuild and challenge on all fronts, the addition of a player like Kvaratskhelia could be transformative. His flair, work rate, and goal contributions would undoubtedly bolster United’s attack, complementing their existing stars.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, the prospect of signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is electrifying. The Georgian winger represents everything the Red Devils need: creativity, dynamism, and a genuine game-changer on the left flank. His ability to unlock defences with incisive dribbles and precision passing would make him a standout addition to Amorim’s evolving side.

The reported €8 million per season offer is a statement of intent from United. Fans will hope the club can leverage their positive relationship with Napoli to outmaneuver other suitors like PSG and Real Madrid. Moreover, with Kvaratskhelia reportedly discontent over Napoli’s refusal to meet his demands, there’s a golden opportunity for United to swoop in and secure his services.

For years, United supporters have yearned for a marquee signing who can elevate the team to title contention. Kvaratskhelia, at just 23, offers the perfect blend of youth and world-class ability. If Amorim and the board can pull this off, it might signal a new dawn at Old Trafford—a club ready to reclaim its place among Europe’s elite.