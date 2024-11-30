David Ornstein Confirms Man United’s Interest in 21-year-old Premier League Forward

Liam Delap: The Future Star Premier League Giants Are Watching Closely

Ipswich Town’s summer signing, Liam Delap, has already turned heads across the footballing world. At just 21 years old, the Manchester City academy graduate is fast becoming a name linked with England’s elite clubs. David Ornstein’s report in The Athletic sheds light on the buzz surrounding Delap and why many believe he could soon make a move to one of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’.

A Prolific Start to Life at Ipswich

Delap’s form this season has been nothing short of exceptional. With six goals and an assist in just 13 games, he has been pivotal to Ipswich’s attacking setup. His clinical nature in front of goal, demonstrated by a remarkable 30% shot-to-goal conversion rate, places him in elite company. Only Chris Wood (38%) and Jamie Vardy (33%) boast better figures among Premier League forwards with a similar number of appearances.

His performances in marquee fixtures, including a standout display against Manchester United, have only added to the growing interest from clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United. Scouts from these giants were reportedly in attendance during Ipswich’s draw with the Red Devils, eager to assess Delap’s potential to succeed at the highest level.

A Modern Throwback to Old-School Centre-Forwards

Delap embodies the resurgence of the traditional centre-forward, combining physicality with technical brilliance. Standing at 6ft 1in, he is a towering presence in the final third. However, his game isn’t limited to his size. His ability to hold up play and dominate aerial duels is complemented by nimble dribbling and precise finishing.

His 52% success rate in take-ons is the highest among Premier League strikers, and his average of 2.4 attempted take-ons per 90 minutes puts him ahead of Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins. This unique blend of attributes has made him not just a finisher but also a creator in Ipswich’s system.

Ipswich’s Dilemma and City’s Buy-Back Clause

Ipswich’s challenge lies in retaining Delap beyond this season. Should they maintain their Premier League status, their bargaining position will improve, but the reality remains that Delap’s performances are attracting suitors too big to ignore. Chelsea and Manchester United are at the forefront of those keeping tabs on him.

Interestingly, Manchester City’s influence on Delap’s future isn’t entirely over. The buy-back and matching rights clause in his transfer to Ipswich gives City the option to re-sign the striker if he fulfils his potential. With Pep Guardiola’s preference for versatility and Delap’s progress, a return to the Etihad cannot be ruled out entirely.

A Star in the Making

Delap’s trajectory mirrors that of Erling Haaland in many respects. Both players share a similar build, explosive power, and an uncanny knack for scoring crucial goals. While Haaland has already established himself among the world’s best, Delap is carving out his path with his unique style and adaptability.

His ability to link play, combined with his sharp finishing, makes him a perfect fit for the modern game. As Ornstein rightly notes, “Delap has both attributes and has combined that with quality shooting and dribbling and productive involvement in build-up.” These qualities could make him indispensable to any Premier League side aiming for silverware.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Manchester United fans, Liam Delap represents the kind of player the club has lacked in recent years. A physically imposing forward who can bring others into play while maintaining a consistent goal-scoring record would perfectly complement United’s attack.

Imagine Delap linking up with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes—his hold-up play could free Rashford to exploit spaces in behind, while Fernandes would have a reliable outlet for his defence-splitting passes. His high success rate in take-ons also offers the potential to unlock stubborn defences, an area United have struggled with against lower-tier sides.

Moreover, Delap’s young age means he could be a long-term investment. United’s scouting presence at Ipswich’s games suggests genuine interest, and signing him would not only bolster the squad but also deal a blow to rivals Chelsea.

Fans can already see Delap donning the iconic No. 9 shirt at Old Trafford, following in the footsteps of legendary strikers who have graced the club. With Ipswich likely to find it hard to resist a big-money move, United must act decisively to secure his services before Chelsea or City swoop in.