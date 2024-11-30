Player Ratings: Arsenal Outshines West Ham in Premier Goal Fest

Arsenal Reign Supreme in High-Octane Clash with West Ham

In a display of sheer dominance and tactical prowess, Arsenal secured a critical 5-2 victory against West Ham United, propelling themselves back to second place in the Premier League standings. This thrilling encounter not only entertained but also highlighted Arsenal’s championship calibre, as they took full advantage of the situation with Liverpool and Manchester City set to clash the following day.

Early Onslaught Sets the Tone

From the whistle, Arsenal’s intent was clear. Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, they executed a blistering start, swiftly accumulating a four-goal lead by the 36-minute mark. Arsenal’s aggressive play left West Ham reeling, though the Hammers managed to claw back two goals through Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson. Yet, Arsenal had the last laugh of the half when Bukayo Saka confidently converted a penalty, sealing his brace and a historic half that saw seven goals—matching a Premier League record.

Tactical Standstill in Second Half

After the break, the game settled into a rhythm devoid of the first half’s fireworks, with no further goals added. This period, though lacking the earlier frenzy, offered a moment to appreciate the strategic nuances as both teams adjusted their approaches, showcasing the chess-like aspect of Premier League football.

Player Ratings

West Ham:

GK: Lukasz Fabianski – 4/10

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 7/10

CB: Jean-Clair Todibo – 5/10

CB: Max Kilman – 4/10

LB: Emerson – 6/10

DM: Tomas Soucek – 5/10

DM: Lucas Paqueta – 6/10

RM: Jarrod Bowen – 6/10

AM: Carlos Soler – 6.5/10

LM: Crysencio Summerville – 6/10

ST: Michail Antonio – 5/10

Subs: Edson Alvarez – 6/10, Danny Ings – 6/10, Vladimir Coufal – 6/10, Guido Rodriguez – 5.5/10, Andy Irving – 5.5/10

Arsenal:

GK: David Raya – 6/10

RB: Jurrien Timber – 6.5/10

CB: William Saliba – 7/10

CB: Gabriel – 7.5/10

LB: Riccardo Calafiori – 6.5/10

DM: Jorginho – 7/10

CM: Martin Odegaard – 8.5/10

CM: Declan Rice – 7/10

RW: Bukayo Saka – 9/10

ST: Kai Havertz – 7.5/10

LW: Leandro Trossard – 8/10

Subs: Jakub Kiwior – 7/10, Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.5/10, Raheem Sterling – 6/10, Gabriel Jesus – 6/10