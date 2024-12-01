Journalist: Juventus Plot Defensive and Midfield Revamp for January

As Juventus prepares for the January transfer window, significant departures could pave the way for notable arrivals. Filippo Cornacchia’s report for Gazzetta Della Sport outlines the potential exits of Nicolò Fagioli and Douglas Luiz, which could fund critical reinforcements in midfield, defence, and attack.

Fagioli’s Future in Question

Nicolò Fagioli, a product of Juventus’ youth academy, finds himself on the periphery under Thiago Motta. With Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram forming a solid midfield partnership, Fagioli’s opportunities have dwindled. His frustration has been compounded by losing his place in the national team.

As Cornacchia highlights:

“Fagioli is intrigued by the prospect of playing abroad and has already expressed openness to a move to France.”

Juventus values Fagioli at €25 million, a figure representing pure profit for the club. With interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, and even Saudi Arabia, the midfielder’s departure seems increasingly likely.

Douglas Luiz and Defensive Reinforcements

The potential departure of Douglas Luiz, who joined Juventus for €50 million from Aston Villa, could further accelerate the club’s plans. Luiz’s desire to leave has drawn interest from PSG, and a resolution could provide additional financial flexibility for the Bianconeri.

Juventus has already identified Antonio Silva of Benfica as a top defensive target. Jorge Mendes is reportedly mediating the deal to secure Silva on loan. Additionally, David Hancko, the versatile Feyenoord defender, has been scouted extensively. Hancko’s ability to play both centrally and as a left-back makes him an appealing option for the injury-hit Juventus defence.

Zirkzee Reunion on the Cards?

In attack, Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as Juventus’ preferred loan target. The Dutch striker has struggled for opportunities at Manchester United under new manager Ruben Amorim, who has yet to start him in the Premier League. Cornacchia reports:

“The former Bologna striker wants to reunite with Thiago Motta and is eager to leave the Red Devils.”

If Juventus secures Zirkzee on loan, he would offer valuable depth behind Dusan Vlahovic, particularly with Arek Milik’s recovery timeline still uncertain. Alternatives like Patrik Schick of Bayer Leverkusen remain under consideration, but Zirkzee’s prior relationship with Motta could tip the scales.

Creative Solutions for January

Juventus is exploring creative ways to maximise their resources in the January market. Cornacchia writes:

“In case of sufficient funds from Fagioli and Douglas Luiz’s sales, Juventus could attempt to fast-track summer plans through innovative deals like loans with obligations to buy.”

This strategy could see Juventus strengthen across multiple positions, particularly if marquee targets like Hancko and Lewis Ferguson of Bologna are prioritised. Ferguson, a long-term target for Juventus, has recently returned from injury and signed a new contract with Bologna, but his quality in midfield makes him an attractive option.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, the potential departure of Joshua Zirkzee is bittersweet. Zirkzee’s talents were evident during his time at Bologna, but his inability to break into Manchester United’s first team reflects the fierce competition under Ruben Amorim. A loan to Juventus, however, could revitalise his career.

United fans may question why a player with Zirkzee’s potential has not been given more opportunities, particularly during a season where depth is crucial. Yet, a move to Juventus under Thiago Motta, who knows how to get the best out of him, could unlock his full potential.

Juventus’ interest in Antonio Silva and David Hancko also raises eyebrows. Both players would undoubtedly strengthen the Bianconeri defence, but their acquisition depends on Juventus’ ability to offload players like Fagioli and Luiz effectively. As United fans, there’s also an appreciation for the strategic foresight of Juventus’ sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli. His ability to balance the books while pursuing top-tier talent is something Premier League clubs could learn from.

While Juventus’ January plans seem ambitious, the execution will be key. For United fans, it will be intriguing to watch how these moves impact Zirkzee’s development and the broader dynamics of European football.