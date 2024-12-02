Report: Man Utd locks in top academy talent with professional deal

Obi-Martin Signs Professional Contract and Sets Record at Man Utd

Manchester United’s highly-rated academy talent, Chido Obi-Martin, has officially signed his first professional contract, marking a significant milestone in the 17-year-old’s blossoming career. The move coincides with the young forward becoming the all-time leading scorer in the U18 Premier League, cementing his status as a future star.

Rising Star with Record-Breaking Form

Since joining Manchester United from Arsenal’s youth setup in October, Obi-Martin has been nothing short of sensational. Standing at 6’2″, the Danish teenager combines physicality with a natural eye for goal. On his home debut for United’s U18s, he announced himself with a breathtaking 14-minute hat-trick, setting the tone for a prolific season.

Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Stoke City saw Obi-Martin open the scoring yet again, extending his record-breaking tally to 37 goals in just 23 U18 Premier League matches. “A boy in a man’s body” is how many describe the youngster whose consistent form has shattered records previously held by Ellis Simms.

Historical Comparisons and Future Challenges

Stacking up goals at youth level is an impressive feat but doesn’t always guarantee senior success. Premier League icon Alan Shearer once held a similar U21 scoring record, sharing it with Francis Jeffers, whose career trajectory differed greatly. Obi-Martin’s record surpasses Simms, who struggled for opportunities in Everton’s senior side before moving to Coventry City.

Fellow Arsenal graduate Folarin Balogun offers another intriguing comparison. Balogun excelled in Arsenal’s youth ranks before a successful loan spell at Reims and a permanent move to Monaco. His journey demonstrates both the challenges and potential of transitioning from youth to senior football.

Man Utd’s Faith in Obi-Martin

Manchester United’s intent to secure Obi-Martin’s services was clear from the outset, integrating a professional contract clause into his earlier scholarship agreement. The question now is when—and if—he will be given a chance to shine at senior level. For now, the club appears eager to nurture his development patiently, ensuring he is ready for the transition.

As Obi-Martin continues to impress, fans will be eager to see how this remarkable talent evolves under the stewardship of one of football’s most storied academies.