Report: Spurs Considering Striker Addition to Boost Attack

Tottenham Hotspur Monitoring Dominic Calvert-Lewin: What This Means for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping a close eye on Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as per Fichajes. This development comes shortly after Spurs broke their transfer record to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for £65 million in the summer. However, the North London club appears to be keen on bolstering their attacking options further.

Why Calvert-Lewin is on Spurs’ Radar

Calvert-Lewin, who has netted 56 Premier League goals, is reportedly being monitored by several clubs, including Spurs and Nottingham Forest. His potential availability for free next summer—should Everton fail to renew his contract—makes him an enticing prospect. Despite their recent investment in Solanke, Tottenham’s interest in another striker highlights their ambition to maintain depth and versatility in attack.

Growing Competition for Calvert-Lewin’s Signature

It’s not just Spurs and Forest in the mix. Newcastle United and Serie A giants AC Milan are also tracking the Everton forward. Milan’s long-standing interest and Newcastle’s financial muscle could create stiff competition for Spurs. The striker’s wages and personal preferences will undoubtedly play a significant role in determining his next destination.

Is Calvert-Lewin a Risk Worth Taking?

While Calvert-Lewin’s quality is undeniable, injuries have plagued his recent seasons. Any club vying for his signature must weigh his potential impact against his fitness concerns. Tottenham’s proactive approach suggests they see value in taking this calculated gamble.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The reported interest in Calvert-Lewin raises several eyebrows. Spurs only just splashed a record fee on Dominic Solanke, who is yet to fully settle into the team. Why divert resources and attention to another striker when the squad could arguably benefit more from reinforcements in other areas, like central defence or midfield creativity?

Calvert-Lewin’s injury history is another sticking point. It’s strange to consider signing a player who might spend as much time in the treatment room as on the pitch. Given the resources Tottenham have already committed, is this another case of chasing a player simply because they’re available, rather than genuinely needed?

Some might argue this move signals a lack of faith in Solanke’s long-term impact, despite the hefty price tag. Furthermore, if Nottingham Forest can compete for the same player, is Calvert-Lewin the elite-level talent Spurs need to maintain their push for a top-four finish?

Ultimately, scepticism from the fan base is warranted. Calvert-Lewin’s addition would need to be carefully considered, ensuring it aligns with Tottenham’s broader strategy rather than becoming another example of scattergun recruitment.