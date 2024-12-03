Arsenal’s Predicted Line-Up for Crucial Manchester United Encounter

Arsenal’s Injury Concerns Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Arsenal face a challenging build-up to Wednesday night’s clash with Manchester United, with Mikel Arteta sweating over the fitness of several key players. Among those sidelined during the weekend’s 3-1 victory over West Ham were Mikel Merino, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Thomas Partey, while Gabriel was withdrawn at half-time with an injury.

Key Absences for Arsenal’s Defence

Arteta will be without both Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who are nursing knee injuries and remain far from a return. This leaves Arsenal’s defensive line reliant on recent consistency, though Oleksandr Zinchenko could feature after an encouraging cameo at West Ham.

Partey or Jorginho in Midfield?

In midfield, there’s a question mark over Partey’s availability. The Ghanaian midfielder could reclaim his starting spot if deemed fit, but Jorginho’s assured performance at the London Stadium provides a strong case for his continued inclusion. Arteta’s midfield dynamic could be pivotal against United.

Martinelli or Trossard on the Left Flank?

With Gabriel Martinelli edging closer to full fitness, he could replace Leandro Trossard on the left. Arsenal’s attack has been lethal since the international break, with 13 goals in their last three games, making Arteta understandably cautious about tinkering with a winning formula.

Predicted Line-Up and Match Details

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Injured: Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee)

Doubts: Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Partey

Kick-off is at 8:15 PM GMT on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, with live coverage available on Amazon Prime Video.

Arsenal’s depth will be tested, but their form and firepower give them a chance to maintain momentum against a formidable Manchester United side.