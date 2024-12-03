Tottenham and Newcastle in Hot Pursuit of Abdukodir Khusanov

The January transfer window is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for Ligue 1’s rising defensive star, Abdukodir Khusanov. The Lens centre-back has garnered interest from top European clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United among those keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old Uzbekistan international, according to The Telegraph.

Khusanov’s Rise Through the Ranks

Abdukodir Khusanov’s journey from Energetik-BGU Minsk in Belarus to becoming a breakout star in Ligue 1 is a testament to his determination and raw talent. Signed by Lens for a modest €100,000 just 18 months ago, Khusanov has become a regular fixture in Will Still’s team, starting nine of their 13 league games this season.

Still, Lens’ Belgian-born Briton head coach, has shown immense trust in Khusanov, even recalling him immediately after a suspension for a crucial victory against Reims. Capable of playing as a centre-back or a defensive midfielder, Khusanov has proven to be a versatile and reliable option in Lens’ defensive setup.

Lens’ track record of developing and selling talent adds weight to Khusanov’s value. Recent examples include Loïs Openda, who moved to RB Leipzig for €46 million, and Elye Wahi, who joined Marseille for €30 million. With Khusanov now on the radar of top-flight English clubs, his estimated £25 million valuation could climb even higher.

Why Newcastle and Tottenham Are Interested

For Newcastle United, Khusanov represents an opportunity to invest in a promising young talent who could thrive in Eddie Howe’s system. Known for his ability to adapt quickly, Khusanov’s experience in Ligue 1 suggests he is ready for the physicality and tactical demands of the Premier League.

Tottenham, on the other hand, face a more immediate need for defensive reinforcements. Injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have left manager Ange Postecoglou with limited options. While their recent 4-0 win against Manchester City showcased Ben Davies’ adaptability in central defence, Spurs need depth to sustain their impressive campaign.

“Khusanov is an exciting young defender who has the potential to become a key player in any top European side,” said one scout familiar with his performances. His ability to read the game, combined with composure on the ball, makes him an attractive proposition for both Newcastle and Tottenham.

Lens’ Strategy and Khusanov’s Potential Move

Lens are under no immediate pressure to sell, but their history of capitalising on player development suggests they will entertain offers for the right price. Khusanov’s progression under Will Still, combined with his recent call-ups for the Uzbekistan national team, has elevated his profile.

Paris Saint-Germain and other European heavyweights have also expressed interest, but the Premier League’s financial clout could give Newcastle and Tottenham an edge.

A January move to England could be transformative for Khusanov, providing a platform to showcase his skills on a global stage. However, transitioning from Ligue 1 to the Premier League is no small feat, and clubs will need to carefully assess whether he is ready to make an immediate impact.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Abdukodir Khusanov’s performance data over the last 365 days, analysed by Fbref, highlights his unique profile as a young centre-back. With 1,498 minutes logged, the 20-year-old Uzbekistan international demonstrates a blend of defensive resilience and glimpses of attacking potential, making him an attractive target for Premier League clubs like Newcastle and Tottenham.

Defensive Stats Show Elite Potential

Khusanov’s defensive metrics are exceptional, particularly his percentile rankings for clearances (87), blocks (99), and tackles plus interceptions (67). These figures indicate an aggressive and reliable presence at the back. His ability to read the game and nullify opposition attacks is underscored by his 67% success rate in tackling dribblers, a vital asset in high-stakes scenarios.

His aerial duels are another strength, with a solid 67% win rate. While not among the tallest defenders, Khusanov uses positioning and timing to dominate in the air, adding another layer of security to his team’s defensive structure.

Possession Play Highlights Areas for Growth

In possession, Khusanov’s numbers show promise but suggest room for development. His pass completion rate of 51% is below average for modern centre-backs who are often tasked with initiating build-up play. Progressive passing (22) and carries (28) also rank low, indicating a focus on defensive duties over risk-taking. However, his willingness to attempt progressive actions suggests potential for growth in more possession-based systems.

Abdukodir Khusanov’s performance metrics underline why clubs are keen on his signature. While he excels defensively, his data hints at untapped potential in possession. For any Premier League side willing to nurture him, Khusanov could evolve into a complete defender.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Newcastle fan’s perspective, this is precisely the type of signing that aligns with the club’s ambitions. The Magpies have already proven adept at identifying and developing talent, and Khusanov fits the mould of a young, versatile player with a high ceiling.

With Champions League aspirations now firmly within reach, Newcastle need squad depth to compete on multiple fronts. A player like Khusanov could thrive under Eddie Howe’s tutelage, learning from experienced defenders like Fabian Schär and Sven Botman while gradually earning a place in the starting XI.

“Signing a young, hungry talent like Khusanov shows that Newcastle are thinking about the future,” one supporter remarked on a fan forum. “He’s exactly the type of player who can take us to the next level.”

For Spurs, Khusanov represents a long-term investment that could solve their defensive headaches. Although Postecoglou’s side are enjoying a strong start to the season, recent injuries have exposed vulnerabilities in their backline. Adding a player with Khusanov’s adaptability and potential could be the missing piece in their quest for silverware.

In conclusion, Abdukodir Khusanov’s potential transfer to the Premier League would be an exciting development for both Tottenham and Newcastle. Whether he chooses to join Newcastle’s ambitious project or shore up Tottenham’s defence, his future looks bright. For fans of either club, the January window cannot come soon enough.