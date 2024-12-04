Report: Chelsea and Tottenham linked with £400k-a-week forward

Ivan Toney Set for Shock Premier League Return?

Chelsea and Tottenham eyeing Toney’s comeback from Saudi Arabia

Ivan Toney, the former Brentford talisman, is reportedly seeking an early exit from Saudi Arabia, where he joined Al-Ahli on a lucrative £400,000-per-week contract less than six months ago. According to Fichajes, both Chelsea and Tottenham are keen to bring the 28-year-old back to England as they search for attacking reinforcements.

Toney’s short stint in the Middle East follows a career-defining run in the Premier League, where his goal-scoring prowess placed him on the radar of top English clubs. However, despite strong interest last summer from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Spurs, the striker opted for a move to Saudi Arabia—a decision criticised by former England captain Wayne Rooney, who warned that it might harm Toney’s international ambitions.

Struggles in Saudi Arabia

Toney’s dissatisfaction with life in Saudi Arabia reportedly stems from a lack of competitive drive and reduced visibility on the international stage. He has not been called up to the England squad since his Euro 2024 participation, with Gareth Southgate increasingly favouring younger options in attack.

Chelsea and Tottenham’s renewed interest highlights their shared need for a reliable striker. Chelsea’s current campaign has been marked by inconsistent form upfront, while Spurs are still adjusting to life without Harry Kane. However, the financial implications of a Toney transfer remain daunting. Matching his Saudi wages would be a significant challenge, especially given both clubs’ recent expenditure.

Can Toney Revive His England Career?

Wayne Rooney’s concerns about Toney’s international prospects appear to have been prophetic. As Rooney noted, “Ivan Toney might have ruined his chances with his move.” At 28, Toney is at a critical juncture. A Premier League return could reignite his England hopes, but he will face stiff competition from emerging talents who have seized the opportunity during his absence.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Chelsea fans might question the logic of investing in a player nearing 30 with limited time left at the peak of his career. With Enzo Maresca’s rebuilding project emphasising youth and long-term planning, how does Toney fit into their strategy? Furthermore, could the financial outlay on his wages and transfer fee derail other priorities, such as bolstering their midfield or defence?

Meanwhile, Tottenham supporters may view Toney as a short-term fix for the post-Kane era but wonder whether his presence could stifle the development of promising talents like Solanke or Brennan Johnson. Additionally, Spurs’ financial caution under Daniel Levy might make fans wary of any deal approaching Toney’s current wage demands.

Ultimately, while Toney’s return to the Premier League offers intrigue, it also poses significant questions for both clubs. Can his motivation and fitness align with the intensity of England’s top flight after his Saudi sojourn? Only time will tell whether this gamble pays off.