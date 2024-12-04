Preview: All Eyes on St James’ Park as Newcastle Meet Liverpool

Newcastle vs Liverpool: Premier League Showdown at St James’ Park

Premier League giants Liverpool travel to Tyneside tonight to face Newcastle United in a highly anticipated clash. With Liverpool determined to extend their lead at the top and Newcastle seeking a foothold in the race for European football, this promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Key Storylines: Newcastle’s Struggles and Liverpool’s Dominance

Liverpool enter the fixture as Premier League leaders, brimming with confidence after a remarkable week. Convincing 2-0 victories over Real Madrid and Manchester City at Anfield have reinforced their dominance and established a commanding nine-point cushion at the summit. Manager Arne Slot’s side has been imperious on the road, with a 2-2 draw at Arsenal being the only blemish in an otherwise flawless away record across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s season has been a tale of inconsistency. A pair of impressive wins over Arsenal and Nottingham Forest appeared to set them on course, but a surprising home defeat to West Ham and a stalemate with Crystal Palace have disrupted their momentum. A victory tonight could propel Eddie Howe’s team into the top half, but much depends on other results across the league.

Date, Kick-off Time, and Viewing Options

Date and Time: Newcastle vs Liverpool kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle.

TV Channel: The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm GMT.

Live Stream: Subscribers can watch via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Highlights: Match of the Day on BBC One will air highlights at 10.40pm GMT.

Team News: Injury Woes on Both Sides

Newcastle United

The Magpies are grappling with injury concerns ahead of this vital fixture. Star forward Alexander Isak remains doubtful after sustaining a knock against Crystal Palace, while defensive stalwarts Jamal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, and Sven Botman are unavailable due to long-term issues.

Liverpool

For the visitors, the injury list includes Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is nearing a return, but Slot has emphasised the need for caution.

“I think I have been clear a few weeks ago about what my position is about our goalkeepers, but we are just waiting for Alisson to be completely fit because Caoimhin is doing too well to put Alisson on goal if he’s only 50%,” Slot remarked on Tuesday.

“That would not be good for Alisson and it would not be good for the team. He’s getting there, it might take a few more extra days, but he’s getting closer. Like I’ve always said, the end phase of a rehab is always the period where you feel like ‘okay, is he really there or does he need extra days?’ But he will be in goal before the end of December if things continue like they are now.”

Prediction: Can Newcastle Upset the Odds?

Newcastle have shown a knack for upsetting the league’s elite, registering victories over Tottenham and Arsenal, and holding Manchester City to a draw at St James’ Park. They will need to replicate that intensity to challenge Liverpool. However, the Reds’ current form, led by a red-hot Mohamed Salah, makes them favourites to edge this contest.

Prediction: Liverpool to win 2-1.

Head-to-Head: History Favouring Liverpool

Newcastle Wins: 42

Draws: 40

Liverpool Wins: 80

As Liverpool aim to consolidate their position at the top and Newcastle fight for European contention, all eyes will be on St James’ Park for what could be a defining game in the Premier League season.