Preview: How Chelsea could line up against Southampton tonight

Chelsea Predicted Lineup: Southampton Clash and Injury Updates

Chelsea head to St Mary’s Stadium tonight for a crucial Premier League encounter against Southampton, with manager Enzo Maresca facing a selection headache after Wesley Fofana’s latest injury blow. The defender’s absence forces Maresca to rethink his backline, with potential ripple effects throughout the squad.

Fofana’s Injury Forces Defensive Rethink

Wesley Fofana’s hamstring injury, sustained during Chelsea’s dominant 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, leaves Maresca scrambling for options. While Benoît Badiashile, who replaced Fofana during the match, is a natural fit alongside Levi Colwill, his left-footed style mirrors Colwill’s. Tosin Adarabioyo presents a more balanced alternative, though Axel Disasi is another option despite failing to make the bench last weekend.

Speaking on Tuesday, Maresca provided little clarity, stating, “We don’t have any update at the moment in terms of it happened two days ago, we have to wait a bit.”

Tactical Rotation Looms

With a London derby against Tottenham looming, Maresca faces key decisions about squad rotation. Noni Madueke, benched against Villa, is likely to feature, while Malo Gusto could start in place of the injured Reece James, who remains sidelined with a long-term hamstring issue.

Romeo Lavia may see limited minutes as Chelsea manage his recovery, potentially paving the way for Moisés Caicedo to anchor the midfield alongside Enzo Fernández. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku is vying for a return to the starting XI, but Nicolas Jackson’s red-hot form could see him retain his spot up front.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup vs Southampton

With form and fitness concerns influencing selection, Chelsea’s predicted XI could look like this:

Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Kick-off is at 7:30 pm GMT, with the match available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.