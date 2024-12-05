Preview: Fulham vs Brighton where to watch

How to Watch Fulham vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Stream for Premier League Action

Fulham face another stern challenge as Brighton travel to Craven Cottage in a Premier League clash tonight.

Fulham Eyeing a Leap in the Premier League Table

Marco Silva’s Fulham side have an opportunity to climb into sixth place with a win, showcasing just how tightly packed the Premier League table is this season. Currently sitting 12th, a victory would leave them a mere four points off the top four, underlining their impressive start to the campaign.

Fulham’s resilience was on full display last time out when they held Tottenham to a draw, despite being reduced to ten men. With Arsenal looming on the horizon, Silva will want his players to channel that determination for another strong result.

Brighton’s Quest for Momentum

Brighton arrive in West London with momentum firmly on their side. The Seagulls are unbeaten in three matches and managed a spirited 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at the weekend, even after playing the final 30 minutes a man down.

A win at Craven Cottage would move Brighton just one point behind Manchester City, an enticing prospect for a team that continues to impress under Fabian Hürzeler’s management.

Match Details: Where to Watch

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the match live. Kick-off is set for 7:30pm GMT.

Live Stream: Subscribers can catch the action on the Amazon Prime Video website or app.

This showdown promises to be a compelling battle as two dynamic teams vie for crucial Premier League points.