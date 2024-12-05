Report: Arsenal Move Ahead of Rivals in Wolves Forward Transfer Talks

Arsenal and Matheus Cunha: Gunners Gain Ground in Transfer Race

Arsenal appear to be edging ahead in the pursuit of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, a player who has garnered attention from several Premier League rivals and top European clubs. According to Caught Offside, initial talks have taken place between the Gunners and Cunha’s representatives to gauge the feasibility of a move.

Arsenal Target Wolves Star

Cunha has been pivotal to Wolves’ attacking setup, his performances showcasing a blend of creativity and finishing that has caught the eye of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa. European heavyweights AC Milan and Napoli are also reportedly interested, but Wolves remain determined to retain their Brazilian talisman.

The Midlands club is preparing a new contract offer that would extend Cunha’s stay at Molineux until 2029. Having seen top players like Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves leave in recent years, Wolves are keen to build a team capable of sustained success.

Gunners’ Intent

For Arsenal, Cunha represents an exciting option. Despite their squad depth, Mikel Arteta may view the 25-year-old as an upgrade on current options or as an alternative to Kai Havertz in forward positions. Arsenal’s proactive approach in initiating talks suggests they are serious about adding another dynamic attacking player to their ranks.

As one source explained to Caught Offside, “Arsenal’s interest in Cunha reflects their desire to strengthen the squad in areas where they see long-term potential. Whether this will materialise into a formal offer remains to be seen.”

Wolves’ Position

Wolves, however, have no intention of making this an easy process. They are reportedly adamant about holding onto Cunha, viewing him as central to their plans. Should Cunha opt against signing an extension, a bidding war could ensue, with Arsenal potentially in pole position.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While Cunha’s talent is evident, fans might question whether he’s the transformative player Arsenal truly need.

Cunha has thrived at Wolves, but stepping into the limelight at a club with Arsenal’s expectations is a different challenge altogether. Is he a consistent goal scorer? Critics might argue that Arsenal already have players like Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard who can link play effectively, but the squad lacks a true clinical finisher.

Moreover, Cunha’s price tag, especially with Wolves determined to retain him, could stretch Arsenal’s budget. With competition from Manchester United and other top clubs, there’s a risk of paying over the odds.

Fans could also point to Wolves’ history of selling star players, questioning whether Cunha is truly untouchable or just another name on their lucrative transfer pipeline.