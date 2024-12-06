Report: Bayern close to deal that stuns Manchester United and Real Madrid hopes

Alphonso Davies Edging Towards Bayern Munich Extension: What It Means for United and Real Madrid

The ongoing transfer saga surrounding Alphonso Davies appears to be taking a decisive turn, with Sky Sports Germany reporting that Bayern Munich have made “significant progress” in contract renewal talks with the Canadian left-back. This development deals a blow to both Manchester United and Real Madrid, who had been closely monitoring his situation.

People expected Davies, one of the brightest stars in global football, to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid in January or consider Manchester United’s interest. However, recent updates suggest that the 24-year-old is now leaning towards staying at the Allianz Arena. Let’s dive deeper into what this means for the player, Bayern, and his would-be suitors.

Progress in Talks: A Turning Point for Bayern Munich

Davies’ current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, and earlier negotiations reportedly stalled due to his wage demands. Bayern had initially proposed a five-year contract worth over €13 million gross annually, but the defender was said to be seeking closer to €20 million plus bonuses. This impasse had prompted Real Madrid to position themselves as favourites for his signature.

However, according to Sky Sports Germany, fresh discussions between Davies and Bayern have brought both parties closer to an agreement. The Canadian international has reportedly made “significant concessions” regarding salary, with Bayern now “fully focused” on sealing the deal before Christmas.

The club’s willingness to return to the table with an improved offer highlights the importance of Davies to their long-term plans. With Jamal Musiala also nearing a lucrative extension, it appears Bayern are determined to secure their future core.

Implications for Manchester United and Real Madrid

For Manchester United, this news is a significant setback. Davies was seen as a transformative signing for a team still rebuilding under Erik ten Hag. His blistering pace, defensive solidity, and attacking contributions from left-back would have addressed a key area of need at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid will also be disappointed. The Spanish giants have been strategically targeting elite young talent to reinforce their squad, with Davies fitting seamlessly into their system. Having failed to secure him over the summer, they were reportedly banking on a free transfer in 2025.

While the window isn’t completely shut, Bayern’s proactive stance significantly reduces the likelihood of Davies moving to either club. For now, both United and Real may need to consider alternative options.

What This Means for Bayern Munich

Securing Alphonso Davies on a long-term deal would be a huge coup for Bayern Munich. The club faced substantial risks earlier in the year when they allowed negotiations to lapse, with Davies’ improved performances this season making him even more valuable. Re-signing him not only ensures stability on the left flank but also sends a strong message to rivals that Bayern remains an elite destination for top talent.

Additionally, by tying down Davies and Musiala, Bayern are setting the stage for a new era of dominance in both domestic and European competitions. Their ability to retain key players despite external interest underscores their strategic resilience.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a fan’s perspective, especially for Manchester United supporters, this update is undoubtedly frustrating. Davies represented a rare opportunity to secure a world-class left-back, someone capable of redefining United’s attack and defence. Fans will question whether the club did enough to convince the player or explore a competitive financial package.

For Real Madrid fans, this feels like a missed opportunity to add a generational talent. However, it may also highlight Bayern’s growing clout in player retention, raising questions about whether Real’s free-transfer strategy can continue to deliver the desired results.

For Bayern supporters, the news is a sigh of relief. Losing Davies would have left a gaping hole in their back-line. His combination of speed, tactical awareness, and versatility makes him a cornerstone of their current and future success.

In conclusion, while there is still time for twists, Bayern’s apparent progress is a testament to their persistence and long-term vision. It’s a development worth celebrating in Munich—and lamenting in Manchester and Madrid.