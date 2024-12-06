Fulham vs Arsenal: Match Preview, Latest Team News and TV Watching Guide

Fulham vs Arsenal: Injury Concerns and Predicted Line-Up for the Premier League Clash

Arsenal face a challenging test as they visit Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League, with defensive concerns looming over their preparation. The Gunners, in fine form with four consecutive wins across all competitions, will need to adapt if key players remain sidelined.

Injury Woes for Arsenal Ahead of Fulham

Mikel Arteta’s squad could once again be without defenders Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori. Both players missed the midweek 2-0 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates, and their fitness remains uncertain for the trip to Craven Cottage.

Gabriel’s recent struggles stem from an issue that forced him off during Arsenal’s victories over Sporting CP and West Ham. Meanwhile, Calafiori is still recovering from a knee injury that saw him withdrawn in the match against the Hammers.

Arteta acknowledged the injury concerns in his pre-match press conference:

“We have a few. It’s matchday minus two, so we have to modify a few players. We have another training session tomorrow [Saturday], so we will see how everyone is. Until tomorrow’s training session it’s very difficult to say.”

The uncertainty has left Arsenal fans wondering whether defensive stand-ins Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko will retain their places in the starting XI.

Tactical Decisions in a Packed Schedule

Sunday’s fixture comes during a demanding period for Arsenal, who must manage a busy schedule while maintaining their push for the Premier League title. This could lead to rotations in both defence and attack.

Gabriel Martinelli, who struggled to make an impact against Manchester United, might find himself replaced by Leandro Trossard. The Belgian impressed off the bench midweek and could be handed a starting role to capitalise on his form.

Arsenal’s midfield, however, is expected to remain unchanged, with Martin Ødegaard, Thomas Partey, and Declan Rice forming a reliable trio.

Fulham Await the Challenge

Fulham will be eager to exploit any defensive frailties in the Arsenal line-up. Their recent performances at Craven Cottage have showcased a mix of resilience and attacking intent, and they’ll look to make their mark against one of the Premier League’s top sides.

Arsenal’s ability to adapt to potential absences will likely determine their success on Sunday. A win would reinforce their momentum and sustain pressure on their rivals at the top of the table.

Predicted Arsenal XI

Given the current injury landscape, Arsenal’s probable line-up against Fulham may feature subtle adjustments:

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Raya

Defenders: Timber, Saliba, Gabriel (if fit), Calafiori

Midfielders: Ødegaard, Partey, Rice

Forwards: Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Kick-off is scheduled for 2 pm GMT, with live coverage on Sky Sports. Referee Chris Kavanagh will officiate the match at Craven Cottage.