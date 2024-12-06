“More Like Mikel Pulis!” – Former Liverpool and Arsenal Star Makes Hilarious Mikel Arteta Comparison

Jermaine Pennant’s Insightful Take on Arsenal vs Man United and the Premier League Title Race

Jermaine Pennant recently shared his thoughts with EPL Index on two hot topics in the Premier League: Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United and the title race dynamics.

Tactical Changes at Manchester United

Manchester United’s performance under new management has been a topic of intense debate. Pennant’s comments highlight noticeable improvements despite their loss to Arsenal. Reflecting on the match, he remarked, “I see a bit of a difference in Man United under Amorim, I mean they ultimately lost because of two set pieces against Arsenal.”

This observation underscores a marked shift in organisation within the United squad. Under Erik ten Hag, the defensive frailties were often glaring, leading to more significant defeats. As Pennant noted, “Man United would’ve lost that game by three or four under Erik Ten Hag, so they definitely look more organised.” While losing to set pieces may not indicate a robust defence, it does point to a tightening of the gaps that once left the team vulnerable.

However, Arsenal’s reliance on set-pieces did not go unnoticed. Pennant quipped, “Mikel Arteta was more like Mikel Pulis last night! It was all through set-pieces.” This comparison to the famously pragmatic Tony Pulis is both sharp and humorous, suggesting that Arsenal adapted their style for a more direct approach. While it wasn’t the flair-filled performance some fans might have expected, the result speaks for itself.

Liverpool in the Driving Seat

The title race is another key narrative in the current Premier League season. Liverpool have emerged as favourites, with Pennant emphasising their commanding position: “Yeah, of course Liverpool are still favourites.”

It’s a remarkable turnaround for a team that, not too long ago, seemed to have ceded dominance to Manchester City. As Pennant reflected, “If someone had said that we would be nine points clear of Manchester City and seven points clear of Arsenal, we wouldn’t have believed it.” Such a lead at this stage of the season has many wondering if Liverpool can be caught.

The Title Race is Far from Over

Despite Liverpool’s current dominance, Pennant remains cautious. He pointed out that Arsenal and Manchester City still face challenging fixtures ahead: “Arsenal and Man City still have tough games to come too, and there’s a long way still to go. It’s wide open.” This sentiment will resonate with fans of the league’s unpredictability. Even with Liverpool’s lead, a few unexpected results could shift the momentum entirely.

Jermaine Pennant’s insights offer a balanced perspective on both Manchester United’s evolving tactics and the gripping Premier League title race. His mix of analysis and humour captures the complexity of the league, where no victory is guaranteed, and surprises await at every turn.

With Liverpool in pole position but Arsenal and Manchester City lurking, the second half of the season promises more twists and turns. For fans, pundits, and players alike, it’s a thrilling time to follow the Premier League.