Report: Manchester United ready to offload £86m star in January shake-up

Antony’s tenure at Manchester United appears to be reaching its conclusion as new manager Ruben Amorim makes bold decisions to restructure the squad. Despite an improvement in form and a positional switch under Amorim, the £86m signing is reportedly being made available for transfer in January. This decision, backed by INEOS and revealed by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, signals a significant shift in the club’s approach to underperforming high earners.

Antony’s Manchester United Career in Numbers

Signed for an eye-watering £81m rising to £86m with bonuses, Antony’s price tag brought immense pressure. His tally of just 12 goals and five assists in 89 appearances reflects a disappointing return on investment, with a direct contribution every 5.23 games. Questions over his ability to adapt to the Premier League have persisted since his arrival from Ajax.

Plettenberg’s report notes that Manchester United are open to “suitable offers” during the January transfer window. A potential sale or a loan with an obligation to buy are being considered, particularly as his market value is speculated to have dropped as low as £25m.

Amorim’s Squad Overhaul

The decision to list Antony as a sales candidate comes as Amorim looks to build a more efficient squad. Antony is among four high-profile players reportedly earmarked for departure alongside Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Victor Lindelof. Amorim, backed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS, is focusing on removing players who fail to justify their salaries.

Antony’s weekly wages of £200,000 are a significant factor in this decision. Although Amorim recognises Antony’s recent efforts in a new wing-back role, the player hasn’t done enough to secure a long-term future at Old Trafford.

Rising Competition and Alternatives

Antony’s struggles have been amplified by the exceptional performances of Amad Diallo, who has seized his opportunity under Amorim. The Ivorian’s form has drawn widespread praise, with calls for United to secure him on a new long-term deal.

Additionally, United are linked with young talents like Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, who impressed during their encounter at St Mary’s. Such moves indicate a focus on developing younger, hungrier players to bolster the squad.

Meanwhile, rumours of Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk seeking a revival at United under Amorim have surfaced, though his agent insists his focus remains on impressing Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Antony’s Agent Speaks

While Antony’s future seems uncertain, his agent recently suggested that the winger has received assurances from the club. Speaking on YouTube, journalist Jorge Nicola stated:

“The club has just changed coach, Ruben Amorim, who was Sporting’s commander, was hired, was presented now at the FIFA date, and from there, a new possibility opens up for Antony to be better used. He has another two and a half years of contract with the English club and intends to continue.”

Whether Antony’s determination to fight for his place will sway Amorim and INEOS remains to be seen.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, Antony’s potential departure elicits mixed emotions. On one hand, his performances haven’t justified his hefty price tag. A return of 12 goals and five assists in nearly 90 appearances is underwhelming for a player acquired for £86m. Many fans agree that the club needs to move on from such underperforming assets, especially given the financial constraints imposed by the INEOS takeover.

However, some supporters may feel Antony hasn’t been given a fair chance under consistent management. His positional shift to a wing-back role under Amorim has shown glimpses of improvement, and letting him go now could feel premature.

The emergence of Amad Diallo as a genuine first-team contender is exciting but also highlights United’s need to balance youth with experience. While Antony’s exit could pave the way for further investment in promising talents like Tyler Dibling, fans will expect the funds to be reinvested wisely.

Ultimately, Antony’s transfer saga epitomises the broader challenges of rebuilding Manchester United under new leadership. Amorim’s decisions will face scrutiny, but if they yield results, fans will likely accept such high-profile departures.