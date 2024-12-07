Player Ratings: Onana Struggles as United Fall to Forest at Old Trafford

Manchester United Fall to Nottingham Forest in Old Trafford Thriller

Manchester United’s turbulent Premier League campaign took another twist as Nottingham Forest left Old Trafford with a stunning 3-2 victory. Ruben Amorim’s side, aiming to build momentum under their new manager, fell victim to costly mistakes and inspired moments from a Forest team that showed resilience and poise.

Early Drama and Missed Opportunities

United began the match brightly, with Marcus Rashford making his presence felt early on. However, it was Forest who landed the first significant blow. Nikola Milenkovic, capitalising on lax United defending, powered a header past Andre Onana from a corner in just the second minute.

Despite the setback, the Red Devils responded confidently. A flowing team move saw Alejandro Garnacho’s effort parried into the path of Rasmus Hojlund, who levelled in the 18th minute. The equaliser reflected United’s intent, but their inability to sustain pressure became a recurring theme.

Forest Capitalise on Defensive Frailties

Forest returned with renewed energy after the break, striking within two minutes of the restart. Morgan Gibbs-White pounced on a stray Bruno Fernandes pass, delivering a speculative strike that confounded Onana. The United keeper, misjudging the shot’s trajectory, was left to watch the ball trickle past him.

Chris Wood added to United’s woes with a looping header that eluded both Onana and the defenders stationed on the line. Forest’s 3-1 lead silenced Old Trafford, exposing United’s fragility at the back.

Bruno Fernandes Offers a Glimmer of Hope

The hosts clawed their way back into contention in the 62nd minute. Fernandes, starting and finishing a slick move, curled a precise shot into the top corner, giving the home crowd a reason to believe in a comeback. However, United’s final push lacked cohesion, and Forest held firm to secure a deserved win.

This defeat leaves Manchester United struggling to establish consistency in the Premier League. For Nottingham Forest, it was a performance that underlined their grit and ability to seize key moments.

Player Ratings

Manchester United

Andre Onana: 3.2/10

Leny Yoro: 5.4/10

Matthijs de Ligt: 5.6/10

Lisandro Martinez: 6.1/10

Amad Diallo: 7.3/10

Manuel Ugarte: 7.4/10

Kobbie Mainoo: 7.0/10

Diogo Dalot: 7.7/10

Bruno Fernandes: 7.4/10

Alejandro Garnacho: 6.7/10

Rasmus Hojlund: 7.1/10

Marcus Rashford (59′ for Garnacho): 6.7/10

Harry Maguire (65′ for De Ligt): 6.7/10

Noussair Mazraoui (66′ for Yoro): 6.6/10

Mason Mount (76′ for Ugarte): 6.0/10

Joshua Zirkzee (76′ for Fernandes): 5.9/10

Subs not used: Altay Bayindir (GK), Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia

Nottingham Forest