Journalist: Glasner Rules Out Edouard Recall in Harsh Loan Assessment

Crystal Palace’s Dilemma Over Odsonne Edouard: What Next for the Out-of-Favour Forward?

Crystal Palace’s struggles in front of goal have been glaring this season. Following Michael Olise’s move to Bayern Munich, the Eagles have found the net just 12 times in 14 Premier League matches. With only Southampton faring worse in attack, one might expect Palace to be searching for reinforcements. Yet, manager Oliver Glasner’s damning verdict on Odsonne Edouard suggests the Frenchman is unlikely to be a solution.

Edouard’s Loan Move: A Misstep for All Parties?

Odsonne Edouard’s loan to Leicester City was meant to revitalise his career. However, his spell at the King Power Stadium has been anything but productive. With just two starts in all competitions under his belt, the 26-year-old has fallen further down the pecking order, particularly after Patson Daka’s return from injury and Ruud van Nistelrooy’s arrival as Leicester’s new manager.

Leicester are reportedly considering cutting Edouard’s loan short to free up space in their squad. Despite this, Glasner remains adamant that a January recall isn’t on the cards. Speaking to the press, he said, “If he’s not playing at Leicester, then why should he play for Crystal Palace? It just makes no sense.”

Glasner’s brutal honesty reflects his stance on the forward, as he emphasised the importance of competition and performance. “It’s all about competition and performance. For Oddsone, it’s about getting minutes to improve his performances and score goals,” Glasner stated.

Palace’s Offensive Woes Continue

Palace’s inability to score has been a persistent issue, and with no viable replacement for Olise, their Premier League survival looks precarious. Fans could argue that recalling Edouard would provide at least some respite, given the club’s current lack of depth. However, Glasner’s comments indicate a complete lack of faith in the striker’s ability to deliver, even in a squad struggling for goals.

Since joining Palace in 2021, Edouard has been a peripheral figure. His tally of seven goals in 30 appearances last season was underwhelming, and he has failed to impress both Glasner and former manager Steve Cooper. Now, with Jamie Vardy still Leicester’s first-choice striker and loanee Facundo Buonanotte shining, Edouard’s prospects appear bleak.

Glasner concluded, “He didn’t get many minutes there, so the situation is even worse when he comes back. It just makes no sense.” His remarks leave little room for optimism about Edouard’s future at Selhurst Park.

January Decisions Loom for Edouard and Palace

As January approaches, the fates of both Edouard and Palace are intertwined. The Eagles must address their scoring problems to avoid relegation, but Glasner’s unwillingness to recall Edouard suggests the forward is not part of their plans. For Edouard, finding another loan move or permanent transfer may be the only way to salvage his career.

While Glasner’s focus remains on strengthening his current squad, his comments raise broader questions about recruitment strategy and the effective utilisation of resources. Palace cannot afford another misstep in the transfer market, particularly in such a crucial season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Crystal Palace supporter, Glasner’s comments about Edouard are both disappointing and concerning. On the one hand, his honesty is appreciated—it’s clear he doesn’t view Edouard as a solution. However, the broader issue is Palace’s lack of offensive depth and their apparent inability to adapt.

Letting Edouard leave on loan without a clear replacement was a gamble that has backfired. With Olise gone and no new arrivals to compensate, the team’s overreliance on an underperforming frontline is evident. While Edouard hasn’t lived up to expectations, recalling him could have provided a temporary fix in a side desperate for goals.

Glasner’s reluctance to entertain such an option feels like a missed opportunity. Yes, competition and performance are essential, but the current squad’s lack of form suggests Edouard would have faced less competition than at Leicester. Moreover, the manager’s comments might demoralise a player already struggling for confidence.

The January window represents a critical juncture for Palace. If Glasner remains unwilling to reintegrate Edouard, the club must act decisively to bolster their attacking options. Failing to do so risks turning a season of promise into one of despair.