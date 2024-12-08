Arsenal Star William Saliba Discusses Title Race and Community Impact

Saliba’s Arsenal Commitment Fuels Premier League Ambitions

William Saliba’s loyalty to Arsenal is unwavering, and his belief in the Gunners’ title potential is equally resolute. The French defender, a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s revitalised squad, has played a critical role this season, embodying the team’s aspirations for Premier League success.

Saliba’s Arsenal Vision

Speaking to The Mirror, Saliba dispelled rumours of a move to Real Madrid, affirming his dedication to Arsenal. “Yeah of course, I feel at home,” he declared. “I signed for the club five years ago but it’s only my third season and I’m enjoying everything – the players, the staff and the fans, so why not?”

Saliba’s belief in Arsenal’s potential was equally clear. Following his goal in the 2-0 triumph over Manchester United, he stated: “Everything is possible. The season is very long, and we’ve experienced that in the past two years. We just have to focus on ourselves; we are still only in December, so there are still a lot of things that can happen.”

This optimism resonates with Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign, as they now sit seven points behind leaders Liverpool, keeping the title race alive.

Giving Back to the Community

Saliba’s commitment extends beyond the pitch. During a visit to Ashmount Primary School in Islington with goalkeeper Neto, he engaged with local children, participating in football, reading classes, and Q&A sessions. Reflecting on the experience, Saliba shared: “We’re so happy to be involved in this type of project. We know that when you love football, you want to see and meet football players like us.

“I never had the chance when I was younger, so it’s good to give back to the kids and be connected with our local community. Their support is a huge inspiration for us; we take it with us every time we go onto the pitch.”

Saliba also highlighted Arsenal’s community outreach efforts: “From day one here, I could see we do a lot of things in the community for the kids.”

Defensive Excellence and Trophy Aspirations

Saliba’s formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhães has been instrumental in Arsenal’s defensive resurgence. The duo’s performances have earned widespread acclaim, but Saliba is aware that trophies are the true measure of greatness.

“Since the day I first played with him, I’ve enjoyed every game,” Saliba said of Gabriel. “He’s a massive, massive defender that is so good in every aspect. But if we want to be all-time great defenders, where everyone remembers us, we have to win some trophies. We haven’t done it yet, but we will give everything to achieve that.”

Despite Arsenal’s attacking brilliance, with 15 goals in four matches post-international break, Saliba recognises the need for defensive improvement. Reflecting on their 4-3 victory over West Ham, he admitted: “It’s not good enough, especially last weekend when we were winning 4-0, we didn’t have to concede two goals just after. I think we have to do much better defensively.”

Acknowledging Arteta’s role in maintaining team morale, Saliba said: “We experienced a tough moment, but Mikel helped us through and gave us confidence.”