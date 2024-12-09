Man City Want to Hijack Liverpool’s Move to Sign Midfielder in January – Report

Man City’s Transfer Priority: Zubimendi Eyed as Guardiola’s Solution to Midfield Crisis

Manchester City’s dominance in English football is facing an uncharacteristic stumble. With one win in their last six Premier League matches, Pep Guardiola’s side finds itself in fourth place, eight points behind leaders Liverpool. As the January transfer window approaches, the reigning champions are reportedly targeting Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as the answer to their midfield woes.

Guardiola’s Midfield Dilemma

The Cityzens’ struggles this season can largely be attributed to the absence of Rodri. The Spanish international, a pivotal figure in City’s midfield, sustained a devastating ACL injury in September, ruling him out for the season. His absence has left a void that Guardiola has been unable to fill adequately, leading to uncharacteristic defeats and a disrupted rhythm.

As reported by Football365, Guardiola sees Zubimendi as the ideal player to “fix City’s crisis” and restore balance to the squad. Dubbed “one of the most outstanding midfielders in LaLiga,” the 25-year-old Spaniard’s ability to read the game, dictate tempo, and provide defensive solidity makes him a prime target.

City aren’t the only Premier League club keen on Zubimendi. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are long-time admirers of the Real Sociedad star, with Liverpool reportedly ready to meet his €60 million (£50.1m) release clause last summer. However, Zubimendi opted to remain in LaLiga.

January Transfer Battle

Real Sociedad remain firm on their valuation, insisting Zubimendi will only leave if his release clause is met. With Liverpool and Arsenal expected to reignite their interest in January, City could find themselves in a fierce bidding war for the Spaniard’s signature.

Adding to the intrigue is Guardiola’s urgency. As Football365 highlighted, the manager has “not been able to hide how much he is missing Rodri.” City’s recent dip in form, described as “setting off alarm bells,” has intensified the pressure to secure reinforcements.

It’s not just Zubimendi on City’s radar. Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has also drawn interest, but Palace are reluctant to sell the England international mid-season, especially as they fight to avoid relegation.

Tactical Fit for City

Zubimendi’s profile fits Guardiola’s system seamlessly. Known for his composure under pressure and tactical intelligence, he could slot into the holding midfield role and offer City the control they’ve lacked without Rodri. Moreover, his LaLiga experience and maturity at 25 make him a player capable of adapting quickly to the Premier League’s demands.

Liverpool and Arsenal, however, offer compelling alternatives. Both clubs have undergone midfield overhauls in recent seasons and see Zubimendi as a critical piece in their long-term plans. The January window could therefore be pivotal, not just for City, but for their Premier League rivals.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Manchester City supporter, this report sparks excitement and urgency in equal measure. Losing Rodri has been a colossal blow, but the idea of Martin Zubimendi donning the sky blue brings hope. His technical brilliance and defensive acumen could reignite City’s season and bring the balance Guardiola craves.

However, the potential bidding war with Liverpool and Arsenal adds an edge of nervous anticipation. Both clubs are formidable in the transfer market, and the competition for Zubimendi could drive up his price. Yet, City’s resources and Guardiola’s pull might tip the scales.

The mention of Adam Wharton is intriguing, but Zubimendi feels like the immediate fix City needs. Wharton’s potential is undeniable, but waiting until the summer for him could prove too costly if City’s title defence falters further.

As the January window looms, Zubimendi’s signing could be the moment that defines City’s season. With Liverpool flying high and Arsenal always a threat, this transfer battle is as much about securing a player as it is about staking a claim for supremacy in the Premier League.