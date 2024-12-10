Report: Man Utd and Real Madrid Compete for AC Milan Defender

Theo Hernandez’s Future: Manchester United and Real Madrid Circle

Theo Hernandez, a pivotal figure for AC Milan in recent years, is facing one of the most challenging periods of his career. The French full-back, now captaining the Rossoneri, has been underwhelming this season, prompting speculation about his long-term future at the club. According to Calciomercato, several European giants, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, are keeping tabs on Hernandez, with Milan open to the possibility of a January move—at the right price.

Interest from Premier League and La Liga

Manchester United have emerged as one of the primary contenders for Hernandez. The Red Devils are reportedly keen to strengthen their left-back position, especially with Luke Shaw’s recurrent injury issues. Hernandez’s attacking flair and pace would offer an immediate upgrade, aligning with Ruben Amorim’s emphasis on dynamic full-backs.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, his former club, are also monitoring the situation. Los Blancos had been targeting Alphonso Davies, but with Bayern Munich closing in on a contract renewal for the Canadian, Hernandez could be a viable alternative. His familiarity with the Spanish giants and their style of play makes this a potential reunion worth watching.

Contract Stalemate and Valuation

Hernandez’s current contract with Milan runs until June 2026, but negotiations for an extension have stalled. Reports suggest his agent, Manuel García Quilón, has had minimal contact with the club in recent months. Milan, while not actively looking to sell, might consider a departure if it boosts their financial flexibility.

The Rossoneri initially valued Hernandez at €80m, but his recent dip in form has reduced his market worth. However, Milan are adamant that they will not entertain offers below €50m for the French international, who remains a valuable asset despite his struggles this season.

Challenges and Opportunities

While Hernandez’s performances have been underwhelming, his ability to interpret the left-back role with such offensive intent still makes him a rare commodity in European football. With few top-tier left-backs available, his services remain highly sought after, ensuring Milan can command a substantial fee.

As January approaches, the prospect of a major move for Hernandez will undoubtedly be a storyline to follow. For both Manchester United and Real Madrid, securing the Frenchman could significantly bolster their defensive options.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The idea of Theo Hernandez joining the United is an exciting prospect. His pace, attacking mindset, and experience at the highest levels of European football could inject fresh energy into United’s defence.

Given Luke Shaw’s injury record and the lack of consistent quality at left-back, Hernandez could provide much-needed reliability and versatility. He fits Ruben Amorim’s system, offering both defensive solidity and attacking support—traits United have lacked in recent seasons.

While the €50m price tag may seem steep for a player in mixed form, the investment could pay off if Hernandez regains the level of performance that made him a star at Milan. Moreover, securing a player of his calibre sends a strong message of intent from United, reaffirming their ambition to compete on all fronts.

There’s also an element of urgency. Allowing Real Madrid to swoop in for Hernandez would not only strengthen a European rival but also eliminate a potential solution to United’s defensive woes. If United act decisively, they could solve a key weakness and gain a long-term asset in one move.