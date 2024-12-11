Preview: Arsenal vs Monaco where to watch

Arsenal vs Monaco: Champions League Clash at Emirates

Arsenal return to Champions League action tonight, hosting Monaco in a crucial tie at the Emirates Stadium. Both teams are level on points in the league phase standings, with a victory offering a significant step towards securing automatic qualification for the last 16.

High Stakes in North London

Arsenal’s European campaign has been marked by moments of brilliance, notably a commanding 5-1 win over Sporting Lisbon two weeks ago. That performance underscored their potential to excel both domestically and on the continent. However, Mikel Arteta’s squad face renewed challenges following a frustrating Premier League draw at Fulham and a mounting defensive injury list.

Monaco arrive in north London buoyed by their Ligue 1 form, having secured four consecutive league wins to climb to third in the table. Adi Hütter’s side are five points behind leaders PSG but have proven their resilience, even in a narrow defeat to Benfica last month when reduced to 10 men.

Watching Arsenal vs Monaco

For UK viewers, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with pre-match coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Fans can also stream the action online via the Discovery+ app and website, available to TNT Sports subscribers.

This encounter promises to be an intense contest as Arsenal look to overcome their defensive frailties and Monaco aim to capitalise on their strong form.