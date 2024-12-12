£60m Newcastle United Star Eyeing January Move After Recent Struggles – Report

Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle Struggles: A Winter Transfer Looming?

Since joining Newcastle United in a £60 million move from AC Milan in 2023, Sandro Tonali’s time in the Premier League has been anything but smooth. While he continues to thrive in the Italian national team under Luciano Spalletti, earning plaudits for his performances, his club form tells a different story. The original report from Gazzetta dello Sport sheds light on his struggles, hinting at the possibility of a January exit.

Tonali’s Diminished Role Under Eddie Howe

Despite his talent and reputation as one of Italy’s brightest midfield prospects, Tonali has struggled to carve out a consistent role under Eddie Howe at Newcastle. After serving a suspension earlier this year, Tonali returned to find himself on the fringes of the first team. Out of 13 Premier League appearances this season, he has started on the bench seven times and accumulated just 650 minutes of playing time.

This is a stark contrast to his role with the Italian national team, where Spalletti continues to trust him as a starter. “In blue, he shines; in black and white, he fades,” as Gazzetta dello Sport aptly summarises.

For Newcastle, a team that punched above its weight last season to secure Champions League qualification, Tonali’s lack of impact is a concern. Currently languishing in 12th place in the Premier League, Howe’s squad appears unsettled. Fans, initially thrilled by the Saudi-backed project, are beginning to murmur about unfulfilled promises and a possible shift in strategy.

Could Milan Be the Solution?

Adding to the intrigue are the whispers of a sensational return to AC Milan. Tonali’s love for the Rossoneri is no secret, and a move back to his beloved club could reignite his career. “Sandro has never hidden his passion for Milan,” the Gazzetta report notes, pointing to the player’s apparent nostalgia for his homeland.

However, finances could be a stumbling block. Tonali’s £9 million annual salary, coupled with Newcastle’s substantial initial outlay, makes a permanent transfer to Serie A unlikely. The most viable option appears to be a loan move, but even that hinges on whether Newcastle’s Saudi ownership is willing to let go of their high-profile investment so soon.

Other Potential Destinations

While a Milan reunion garners the most attention, other European heavyweights could also enter the fray. Bayern Munich, with their deep pockets and penchant for midfield reinforcements, might see Tonali as a long-term solution. Similarly, Paris Saint-Germain, ever on the lookout for marquee names, could swoop in.

Even within the Premier League, admirers are likely to surface, though Tonali’s form will need to improve to attract concrete offers. “The situation at Newcastle is untenable for Sandro, but the market always offers opportunities,” writes Gazzetta.

January Market Key to Resolution

As Newcastle braces for a pivotal January transfer window, questions about Tonali’s future will dominate the agenda. Can Howe reintegrate the Italian into his plans? Or will the club cut their losses and sanction a move?

For Tonali, the stakes are equally high. A loan move to Serie A could offer him a fresh start, but only if the financial pieces align. Until then, the player and his club find themselves at a crossroads, navigating a season that has failed to live up to expectations.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Newcastle United fans, this report is deeply worrying. Sandro Tonali was heralded as a marquee signing, a player who could help elevate the club to genuine contenders for domestic and European honours. Instead, his tenure has raised uncomfortable questions about Newcastle’s recruitment strategy and Howe’s ability to integrate elite players into his system.

The murmurs of discontent among fans about the Saudi project are particularly troubling. After initial optimism, concerns about the ownership’s long-term vision and possible “downsizing” of ambitions are emerging. For a fanbase that has waited decades for success, such sentiments are a bitter pill to swallow.

Moreover, Tonali’s nostalgia for Milan is disheartening. Newcastle supporters want players who are fully committed to the badge, and seeing one of their star signings longing for his former club only adds to the unease.

If Tonali were to leave in January, it would not just be a blow to Newcastle’s midfield depth but also to the perception of the club’s ability to retain top talent. For a team aiming to establish itself among Europe’s elite, losing a player of Tonali’s calibre so quickly could be a damaging setback.