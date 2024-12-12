Preview: Man City Team News and Predicted Lineup for Man Utd

Man City vs Man Utd: Predicted Lineup and Key Team News

As Manchester City prepare to face Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League derby, the focus is firmly on Pep Guardiola’s squad selection amidst a turbulent run of form. With just one win in their last ten matches across all competitions, City are navigating one of the most challenging periods in Guardiola’s tenure.

City’s Form and Tactical Challenges

A midweek 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League deepened the reigning champions’ struggles. This result, which jeopardises their chances of securing a top-eight finish and an automatic bye to the last 16, is compounded by a string of injuries and suspensions. Sunday’s derby offers an opportunity for City to reset their domestic campaign, but it comes against a Manchester United side eager to capitalise on their rival’s dip in form.

This derby carries additional intrigue due to Guardiola’s prior encounter with United’s head coach, Ruben Amorim, who masterminded Sporting CP’s emphatic 4-1 victory over City earlier in the season. Guardiola will hope for a reversal of fortunes this time at the Etihad.

Injury Woes and Squad Adjustments

Manchester City’s squad remains hampered by injuries, with several key players doubtful. Rico Lewis, suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace, adds another headache to City’s defensive crisis. Guardiola must assess whether John Stones, Nathan Ake, or Manuel Akanji are fit to return, allowing Josko Gvardiol to move to his preferred left-back role.

If none of the senior defenders are available, youngster Jahmai Simpson-Pusey could find himself thrust into the starting XI for the most significant match of his career. Meanwhile, Stefan Ortega is expected to start in goal, potentially replacing Ederson, while Phil Foden—known for his goalscoring prowess against United—could return to the lineup alongside Mateo Kovacic, fitness permitting.

Predicted Starting XI

Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne; Foden, Doku, Haaland

Doubts: Stones, Ake, Akanji

Injured: Rodri, Bobb

Suspended: Lewis

Match Details

Date and Time: 4:30 pm GMT, Sunday 15 December 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Broadcast: Sky Sports

With their season hanging in the balance, City must overcome adversity to secure a much-needed victory in this crucial clash.