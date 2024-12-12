Player Ratings as Manchester United Scrape Past Viktoria Plzen in Europa League

Viktoria Plzen 1-2 Manchester United: Højlund’s Impact Seals Europa League Win

Manchester United continued their Europa League campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen. Ruben Amorim’s side displayed resilience after falling behind, with substitute Rasmus Højlund inspiring a late comeback.

Slow Start in Plzen

The match began sluggishly, with both sides struggling to create meaningful chances in the first half. Viktoria Plzen, compact and disciplined, limited United’s offensive threats, leaving the Red Devils frustrated and lacking urgency.

The game burst into life shortly after the break when United gifted Viktoria the opener. Andre Onana’s errant pass was intercepted by Pavel Šulc, who calmly squared the ball to Matej Vydra. The Czech veteran, no stranger to English football, made no mistake from close range.

Højlund to the Rescue

Vydra’s strike seemed to jolt United into action. Ruben Amorim turned to his bench, introducing Rasmus Højlund to spark the attack. The Danish striker made an immediate impact, capitalising on a saved shot from Amad Diallo’s skilful run to tap home the equaliser.

United’s pressure intensified, albeit without overwhelming the hosts. Viktoria Plzen’s defence held firm until the dying moments, but Bruno Fernandes, who grew into the game, delivered a crucial moment of quality. His disguised free-kick found Højlund, whose deft control set up a composed left-footed finish, securing all three points for the visitors.

Tactical Adjustments Pay Dividends

Ruben Amorim’s tactical nous was evident in his substitutions, particularly the introduction of Højlund and Antony, both of whom added dynamism to United’s attack. While United’s performance was far from polished, their ability to grind out results in tricky away fixtures bodes well for their Europa League ambitions.

Plzen, meanwhile, can take pride in their disciplined display. Despite the defeat, they showed they can compete with Europe’s elite, particularly through the contributions of players like Pavel Šulc and Lukas Kalvach.

Player Ratings: Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United

Viktoria Plzen

Martin Jedlička (GK): 6 – Steady performance but couldn’t do much about the goals.

Sampson Dweh (CB): 7 – A solid presence in defence.

Svetozar Marković (CB): 6 – Struggled against United’s forwards.

Václav Jemelka (CB): 7 – Made crucial interceptions throughout.

Cadu (RM): 6 – Worked hard but lacked end product.

Lukas Kalvach (CM): 7 – Controlled midfield well in spells.

Lukas Serv (CM): 7 – Energetic and efficient.

Cheick Souaré (LM): 7 – Offered a consistent outlet on the flank.

Matej Vydra (RF): 7 – Poacher’s finish for the goal.

Daniel Vašulin (ST): 5 – Anonymous before being substituted.

Pavel Šulc (LF): 7 – Excellent vision to set up the opener.

Substitutes

Prince Adu: 6 – Added energy but no decisive impact.

Milan Havel: 6 – Struggled to influence the game.

Alexandr Sojka: N/A – Late cameo.

Manchester United

Andre Onana (GK): 6 – Crucial error for Plzen’s goal.

Noussair Mazraoui (CB): 7 – Composed and reliable in defence.

Matthijs de Ligt (CB): 7 – Marshalled the backline effectively.

Lisandro Martínez (CB): 8 – Dominant and decisive at the back.

Diogo Dalot (RM): 7 – Contributed both defensively and offensively.

Casemiro (CM): 8 – Dictated the tempo and broke up play.

Bruno Fernandes (CM, Captain): 9 – Match-winning quality and vision.

Tyrell Malacia (LM): 7 – Solid but unspectacular.

Amad Diallo (RF): 8 – Key to United’s attacking spark.

Joshua Zirkzee (ST): 6 – Struggled to impose himself.

Marcus Rashford (LF): 7 – Worked hard but lacked a cutting edge.

Substitutes

Rasmus Højlund: 9 – Transformed the game with his energy and goals.

Antony: 7 – Provided much-needed width.

Mason Mount: 6 – Neat but unspectacular.

Manuel Ugarte: N/A – Late introduction.

Alejandro Garnacho: N/A – Too little time to make an impact.

Manager