Report: Spurs Striker Criticised for Poor Europa League Display

Postecoglou Questions Werner’s Spurs Future After Subpar Display

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has delivered a stark critique of Timo Werner’s recent performance, labelling it “not acceptable” after substituting the German striker at half-time during Spurs’ 1-1 Europa League draw against Rangers. The blunt assessment has sparked fresh scrutiny over Werner’s underwhelming form since his arrival at the North London club.

Disappointing Night at Ibrox

Werner, 28, endured a torrid time at Ibrox, losing possession 16 times, failing to win any of his five duels, and completing just 69% of his passes. His ineffectiveness prompted harsh criticism from former Rangers striker Steven Thompson, who told BBC Sportsound: “Timo Werner’s final decision on the ball so far has been abysmal. I’ll be amazed if he’s not hooked at half-time.”

Thompson’s prediction came true as Dejan Kulusevski replaced Werner after the break and later salvaged a point for Spurs with a 75th-minute equaliser. Hamza Igamane had earlier put Rangers ahead shortly after the second half began.

“When you’ve got 18-year-olds [in the squad], it [that performance] is not acceptable to me,” Postecoglou said post-match. “I said that to Timo, he’s a German international.”

Werner’s Decline in Form

Werner, on loan from RB Leipzig, has struggled to make an impact during his time at Spurs. His record of one goal in 19 appearances this season speaks volumes, especially as he had only managed two goals in 14 games in the latter half of the previous campaign.

The initial loan agreement, which included a £15m option to buy, has since been renegotiated to an £8.5m fee—an indication of his declining stock. Despite his pedigree as a Champions League winner with Chelsea and 24 goals from 57 international caps, Werner last played for Germany in March 2023 and appears far from recapturing his best form.

Lack of Depth Poses Challenges for Spurs

Postecoglou’s frustrations extend beyond Werner’s poor form, with injuries to key forwards Richarlison and Wilson Odobert leaving the manager short of attacking options. “In the moment we’re in right now – it’s not like we’ve got many options – I need everyone to at least be going out there and trying to give the best of themselves,” Postecoglou said.

His expectation is clear: senior players must set the standard. “We need everybody, including him, to be contributing because we don’t have the depth to leave people out if they perform poorly,” he added.

The draw against Rangers marks another stumbling block for Spurs, leaving them with just one win in their last eight matches across all competitions. Postecoglou’s challenge now lies in rallying his squad while addressing glaring inconsistencies—both in individual performances and collective output.