Old Firm Showdown: Celtic vs Rangers Cup Final Kick-Off and Viewing Details

Old Firm Showdown: Celtic vs Rangers at Hampden Park

Celtic and Rangers are set for a seismic Scottish League Cup Final at Hampden Park, the second meeting of these fierce rivals this season. With Celtic continuing their dominance north of the border, the stakes are high as silverware beckons.

Celtic’s Charge Towards Glory

Celtic sit comfortably atop the Scottish Premiership table, nine points clear and eyeing their 12th title in 13 seasons. Brendan Rodgers’ side remains relentless, with Rodgers boasting just one defeat to Rangers in 19 encounters. Confidence is soaring, and they enter this clash as favourites.

Rangers’ Revival Under Philippe Clement

Rangers, however, are a team reinvigorated. Philippe Clement’s arrival has sparked an upturn in form, evidenced by their gritty 1-1 Europa League draw with Tottenham. Rangers come into this final with momentum and belief, looking to puncture Celtic’s dominance.

How to Watch Celtic vs Rangers

TV Channel : Premier Sports 1 will broadcast the match live in the UK. Coverage starts at 3pm GMT, with kick-off at 3.30pm.

: Premier Sports 1 will broadcast the match live in the UK. Coverage starts at 3pm GMT, with kick-off at 3.30pm. Live Stream: Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Sports Player app and website.

This Old Firm encounter promises drama, passion, and intensity, with both clubs desperate to claim bragging rights and lift the trophy.