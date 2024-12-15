Why Chelsea vs Brentford Won’t Be Televised Despite High Stakes in Premier League

Chelsea Seek Momentum Against Brentford Amid Title Race

Chelsea’s clash with Brentford presents a crucial opportunity for Enzo Maresca’s side to close the gap on Liverpool at the Premier League summit. Following Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Fulham, the Blues can move within two points of the league leaders with a victory on Sunday.

Maresca’s team, riding a wave of good form, remain understated about their title ambitions. Yet, a win against Brentford would not only underline their growing confidence but also stretch their advantage over Arsenal to four points after the Gunners stumbled in a goalless draw against Everton.

Why Chelsea vs Brentford Isn’t on TV

Despite its significance, fans in the UK won’t be able to watch Chelsea vs Brentford live. The fixture, originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, fell under the traditional English football blackout rules, where no matches can be televised between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on Saturdays.

Due to Chelsea’s midweek Conference League trip to Kazakhstan, the game was rescheduled to 7pm on Sunday. However, the broadcasting arrangements remain unchanged, leaving supporters unable to watch the action live.

How Fans Can Follow Chelsea vs Brentford

For those eager to catch up, highlights of the match will be shown on BBC One’s Match of the Day 2, airing at 10:30pm on Sunday. With the busy festive period looming, Chelsea fans will be keen to see their side maintain momentum and keep the pressure on Liverpool.

While the cameras may not be rolling, the stakes remain high at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea look to continue their pursuit of Premier League glory.