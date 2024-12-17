Report: Arsenal Defender Pushes for Move Amid Lack of Game Time

Kiwior Chooses Napoli: What This Means for Arsenal and Serie A Transfers

Napoli’s transfer ambitions have intensified as Jakub Kiwior reportedly expressed his desire to leave Arsenal and join the Serie A giants. According to Il Mattino, the defender, frustrated by limited game time at Arsenal, has instructed his agents to expedite his departure. Talks with Napoli are expected soon, facilitated by the same agency that manages Stanislav Lobotka.

Kiwior’s Potential Impact at Napoli

Antonio Conte’s vision for Napoli includes building a robust defensive line. Kiwior fits this blueprint perfectly, offering versatility and a strong physical presence. With the club likely to return to European competition next season, Kiwior would enjoy substantial playing time despite competition from Amir Rrahmani.

Conte is reportedly pushing for four centre-backs of similar calibre, making Kiwior’s arrival a priority. His addition could balance a defence in need of depth, with Napoli potentially securing him permanently for around €32 million, including bonuses linked to Champions League qualification.

Other Napoli Targets in Sight

Napoli’s midfield target remains Jacopo Fazzini from Empoli. Meanwhile, left-back Cristiano Biraghi from Fiorentina has expressed readiness to work under Conte, even as a backup. This move could send Leonardo Spinazzola to Fiorentina, as part of a broader reshuffle. Furthermore, young Lecce talent Dorgu is another January possibility, though a summer transfer seems more feasible.

Renewing Star Power

Napoli’s optimism isn’t limited to incoming transfers. Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli expects Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s representatives to accept a €5.5 million annual renewal offer soon. Despite informal messages hinting at progress, no formal meetings have been scheduled. Meanwhile, the resurgence of David Neres highlights Conte’s successful summer signings, cementing confidence in his transfer strategy.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Many supporters had hoped the Polish defender would become a key figure at the Emirates. Limited appearances and inconsistent opportunities under Mikel Arteta have clearly influenced Kiwior’s decision to seek regular first-team football.

Arsenal’s defensive rotation has left fans questioning the club’s management of emerging talent. Losing Kiwior would further strain squad depth, especially given the club’s demanding fixture list. His move could signify Arsenal’s lack of faith in his development or a broader defensive restructure in the works.

Supporters might also feel disheartened by Arsenal’s inability to retain a player with significant potential, especially after investing in him. The next few weeks will be crucial as the transfer market heats up, with Arsenal possibly needing reinforcements to avoid a defensive crisis.