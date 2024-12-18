Report: Injury Update on Key Arsenal Players Before Palace Match

Arteta Offers Key Injury Updates on Rice and Calafiori Before Palace Clash

Mikel Arteta has eased concerns over Declan Rice’s fitness after the midfielder was withdrawn during Arsenal’s goalless draw against Everton. Despite being substituted in the second half, Rice is expected to be available soon.

Rice Set for Swift Return

Rice was taken off after 62 minutes at Emirates Stadium, sparking fears of a potential setback. However, Arteta dismissed those concerns, confirming that the England international did not sustain any injury.

“He is fine,” Arteta assured when asked about Rice’s availability for Arsenal’s upcoming Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace.

Arteta’s cautious optimism suggests Rice could play a crucial role as the Gunners navigate a congested festive schedule.

Calafiori Recovery Progress

Meanwhile, Riccardo Calafiori’s return from a groin injury continues at a measured pace. The Italian left-back has been sidelined for four games but remains on track for a comeback.

Speaking ahead of the Palace encounter, Arteta clarified: “Alex [Zinchenko] and Riccardo [Calafiori] will still be out of the squad tomorrow.”

Calafiori, signed from Bologna for a potential £42 million, has faced recurring fitness problems since joining Arsenal, missing nine games this season.

Festive Fixture Challenge

Wednesday’s clash with Palace marks the start of a demanding run for Arsenal, featuring five games in 17 days. Following the Carabao Cup tie, Arsenal face Palace again in the Premier League, before taking on Ipswich, Brentford, and Brighton.